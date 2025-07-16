Scandic signs hotel in Hamburg

Scandic Hotel Group has revealed plans to add a further hotel to its German portfolio, with an opening planned for the northern port city of Hamburg.

The company has made an early commitment to operate a new hotel, yet to be built, that will rise on a site close to the Berliner Tor rail station. With around 430 rooms, laid out within a ten storey block, the hotel will be ready to open in 2030.

Joint development partners PEG and Reiss+Co will deliver the new hotel, already owning the plot of land where it will be built. The pair have signed a long term lease agreement with Scandic.

“This investment is an important step in our long-term strategy to establish attractive hotel destinations in Germany,” said Scandic president and CEO Jens Mathiesen. “We’re not just building a new hotel, but creating a place where people can meet, get inspired and feel at home, right in the heart of Hamburg.”

Additional features of the new hotel will include a tenth floor sky bar and terrace, with the hotel’s fitness centre on the same level. Visitors will enjoy great views across the city of Hamburg, while relaxing or exercising.

The new hotel will join an existing Scandic property in the city. Currently, the company operates its Scandic Hamburg Emporia hotel, which is situated close to the city’s congress hall.

The signing of a new hotel in Hamburg adds to the considerable recent momentum Scandic has enjoyed. In June 2025 alone, it signed three new hotels, and opened another of its signature properties, in Tromso.

New signings included a new build ski hotel in the alpine resort of Salen, With 120 rooms and 16 apartments, the property will be ready to open for guests during the winter season starting in late 2027. Salen is one of Scandinavia’s largest ski areas.

Also added was a new hotel destined for a site in Uppsala. A 236 room new build, it will see construction start later in 2025 with an opening pencilled in for the second quarter of 2028. Landlord Vasakronan will develop the property, in the Sodra City area, and as usual, Scandic has signed a long term lease agreement.

The third addition is more of a switch, with Scandic deciding on a rebrand of its Scandic Atrium property in Turku, Finland, into a Scandic Go property. The 138 room hotel will be reopened under its new brand in the second half of 2026, and adds to the growing pipeline for the subsidiary brand. The move will expand Scandic’s accommodation offering in Turku, where it currently offers guests the choice of three hotels: Scandic Julia, Scandic Plaza Turku and Scandic Hamburger Bors.

And June also saw the launch of The Dock 69°39 by Scandic, in Tromso. The 12 storey property has 305 rooms and is the company’s third property in the city. A rooftop heated running track will allow guests an outdoor jog, even on the coldest winter days in the Norwegian city.