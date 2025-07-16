Search

Scandic signs hotel in Hamburg

The new Scandic Hamburg hotel - image courtesy of Scandic
Scandic has signed its third new build hotel in little more than a month, as it grows its European pipeline

Scandic Hotel Group has revealed plans to add a further hotel to its German portfolio, with an opening planned for the northern port city of Hamburg.

The company has made an early commitment to operate a new hotel, yet to be built, that will rise on a site close to the Berliner Tor rail station. With around 430 rooms, laid out within a ten storey block, the hotel will be ready to open in 2030.

Joint development partners PEG and Reiss+Co will deliver the new hotel, already owning the plot of land where it will be built. The pair have signed a long term lease agreement with Scandic.

“This investment is an important step in our long-term strategy to establish attractive hotel destinations in Germany,” said Scandic president and CEO Jens Mathiesen. “We’re not just building a new hotel, but creating a place where people can meet, get inspired and feel at home, right in the heart of Hamburg.”

Additional features of the new hotel will include a tenth floor sky bar and terrace, with the hotel’s fitness centre on the same level. Visitors will enjoy great views across the city of Hamburg, while relaxing or exercising.

The new hotel will join an existing Scandic property in the city. Currently, the company operates its Scandic Hamburg Emporia hotel, which is situated close to the city’s congress hall.

The signing of a new hotel in Hamburg adds to the considerable recent momentum Scandic has enjoyed. In June 2025 alone, it signed three new hotels, and opened another of its signature properties, in Tromso.

New signings included a new build ski hotel in the alpine resort of Salen, With 120 rooms and 16 apartments, the property will be ready to open for guests during the winter season starting in late 2027. Salen is one of Scandinavia’s largest ski areas.

Also added was a new hotel destined for a site in Uppsala. A 236 room new build, it will see construction start later in 2025 with an opening pencilled in for the second quarter of 2028. Landlord Vasakronan will develop the property, in the Sodra City area, and as usual, Scandic has signed a long term lease agreement.

The third addition is more of a switch, with Scandic deciding on a rebrand of its Scandic Atrium property in Turku, Finland, into a Scandic Go property. The 138 room hotel will be reopened under its new brand in the second half of 2026, and adds to the growing pipeline for the subsidiary brand. The move will expand Scandic’s accommodation offering in Turku, where it currently offers guests the choice of three hotels: Scandic Julia, Scandic Plaza Turku and Scandic Hamburger Bors.

And June also saw the launch of The Dock 69°39 by Scandic, in Tromso. The 12 storey property has 305 rooms and is the company’s third property in the city. A rooftop heated running track will allow guests an outdoor jog, even on the coldest winter days in the Norwegian city.

Related Articles

Investments
Arora Group acquires Bloc Hotels

Arora Group acquires Bloc Hotels

byMakenzie Huff | 15 Jul 2025 |
The Arora Group just made its next big move—acquiring Bloc Hotels and expanding its footprint with sleek, space-savvy stays in Gatwick and Birmingham...
Read More
Chains
IHG grows Holiday Inn in Japan

IHG grows Holiday Inn in Japan

byMakenzie Huff | 15 Jul 2025 |
IHG brings Holiday Inn to Sanda and Tosu, marking the first international hotels in both cities with openings set for 2026...
Read More
Chains
Hyatt builds Asia Pacific pipeline

Hyatt builds Asia Pacific pipeline

byChris Bown | 14 Jul 2025 |
Hotel group Hyatt is expanding across Asia Pacific, launching more of its brands into new country markets...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved