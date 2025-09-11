Scandic Hotels Signs First Enterprise Agreement for Amadeus Agency360® in Scandinavia

September 4, 2025 – Transformative travel technology provider Amadeus has signed a new agreement with the largest hotel chain in Scandinavia, Scandic Hotels, to deploy Amadeus Agency360® Enterprise Solution. The travel intelligence software, which tracks all travel agent bookings from the industry’s three major global distribution systems (GDSs), will offer the hospitality brand unprecedented insight.

The agreement marks the first enterprise adoption of Agency360 in Scandinavia and will significantly enhance the ability of the hotel group to analyze and act on travel agency data across its portfolio of 280 properties in 6 countries.

Aaron Angert, Vice President of Sales, Scandic Hotels, says: “With Amadeus Agency360, we gain a deeper perspective on our extensive hotel portfolio. As the leading hotel operator in the Nordics, having access to detailed and relevant data is essential. The ability to analyze bookings by owner, property category, and region provides us with actionable insights to help drive profitable demand and improve productivity.”

The enterprise edition of Amadeus Agency360 selected by Scandic Hotels provides 12 months of forward-looking data and historical insight over a 24-month period, deepening understanding of corporate and agency performance. It is part of a suite of innovative solutions from Amadeus, as the company continues to build on the platform that transforms the travel industry.

With the most granular data on the market, Amadeus Agency360 will allow Scandic Hotels to assess performance with key travel agencies working with the group, making it possible to target the most valuable opportunities.

Jan Tissera, Head of International Hospitality, Amadeus, adds: “Scandinavian hospitality is defined by innovation and our partnership with Scandic Hotels offers an excellent illustration of that. Amadeus Agency360 sits at the center of the travel ecosystem and shares insight from across the industry’s largest GDS providers. The solution will provide the brand with vital forward-looking data, allowing for timely, strategic decision making.”