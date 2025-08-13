B2 Hotels Partners with Amadeus to Transform the Guest Booking Experience in Asia Pacific

B2 Boutique and Budget Hotels, part of GPCM Group, announces it will adopt the iHotelier® Suite from transformative travel technology provider Amadeus as part of a new strategic relationship. The suite of solutions will enhance the booking flow for B2 Hotels’ guests, enabling the company to offer a seamless, personalized experience.

This is one of the largest deals of its kind in the Asia Pacific region, underscoring Amadeus’ role in meeting growing demand for fully integrated hospitality technology. By adopting a comprehensive suite of Amadeus solutions – including the iHotelier Central Reservations System, Website, and Guest Management Solutions (GMS) – B2 Hotels will deliver a personalized shopping and booking experience for guests from initial search right through to post-stay engagement.

“Partnering with Amadeus represents a key milestone for us,” says Dr. Niran Chawla, Founder and CEO, B2 Hotels. “We were looking for a technology provider that could support our ambitions, streamline our operations, and most importantly, enhance our guest experience. Amadeus offers the kind of integration and scalability that aligns with our vision for future growth.”

Amadeus’ iHotelier Suite offers a unified user experience across channels, allowing B2 Hotels to recognize returning guests, tailor offers, and deliver targeted marketing communications throughout the booking journey. With all components natively integrated, B2 Hotels can eliminate fragmented systems, reduce vendor complexity, and focus on strategic business growth.

Paul Wilson, Vice President of Asia Pacific, Hospitality, Amadeus adds, “We’re excited to work with B2 Hotels, one of Thailand’s fastest-growing hotel brands. This partnership signals a shift in how regional hotel groups approach technology, demonstrating that scalable innovation is achievable without a costly or complex overhaul. Together, we’re setting a new standard for how hotels can deliver personalized, end-to-end experiences at scale.”

GPCM Group is a leading hotel operator in Thailand, with new hotel brands B2 Premier, B2 Business and B2 Boutique & Budget. They currently run 76 hotels across Thailand and aim to have 100 hotels by mid 2027.