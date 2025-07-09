Search

Amadeus announces Demand360®and MeetingBroker® to be enhanced with artificial intelligence

Amadeus Advisor chat to be integrated in Demand360® – enabling customers to ask complex questions and instantly produce customized analysis and sophisticated insights. Email to RFP, a new AI enhancement within MeetingBroker® will enable hotels to automatically generate contextual, property-specific responses to inbound request for proposal (RFP) emails.

Amadeus has partnered with Microsoft and is leveraging OpenAI’s models on Azure to develop a suite of AI integrations that enhance its Hospitality portfolio. The two latest AI tools will provide hoteliers of any background easy access to industry-leading insights and dramatically improve the efficiency of group bookings.

Amadeus Advisor chat is coming to Demand360: Making sophisticated insights instantly available

To help hoteliers stay agile and respond quickly to the fast-changing travel industry, Amadeus is integrating Advisor Chat, its Gen AI chatbot, into its industry-leading Demand360 data product. Powered by Azure OpenAI, Advisor chat offers immediate and intuitive access to crucial insights for teams across various functions, including sales, operations, marketing, and distribution.

Demand360 currently captures the most comprehensive view of the hospitality market to inform hotel strategies. Based on insights from 44,000 hotels and 35 million short-term rental properties, Demand360 provides a 12-month, forward-looking view of a hotel’s occupancy and its market ranking as well as two years of retrospective data.

Amadeus Advisor chat was rolled out to Amadeus Agency360® in 2024. In the year since, customers have enjoyed instantaneous insights. In some cases, Amadeus Advisor has saved analysts approximately a day each week as the bulk of requests can now be handled directly by the wider team.
Amadeus plans to make Advisor available within Microsoft Teams, making it easier than ever to understand performance and make informed decisions.

Transforming group sales with AI: Email to RFP

Amadeus is introducing new AI functionality, Email to RFP, within MeetingBroker to help hotels streamline the handling of inbound group booking requests, a valuable, growing segment of the market.

With Email to RFP, customers will be able to email inbound RFPs directly to MeetingBroker, where AI is then used to evaluate it and create an instant RFP response. To provide accurate, up-to-date information that is specific to each location, Email to RFP will be trained to retrieve additional, relevant information from reliable sources. Email to RFP is powered by Azure OpenAI.

Omni Atlanta Hotel, the first pilot customer, has seen significant returns with faster responses and near autonomous RFP handling.

This builds on the current functionalities of Amadeus MeetingBroker, a centralized hub for managing all group inquiries, no matter how or where they originate. By consolidating leads into a single workflow, MeetingBroker helps hotel sales teams respond faster, reduce missed opportunities, and convert more business.

Building the big picture: Amadeus plans to introduce AI tools across further solutions

Amadeus plans to introduce individual AI agents for each of its products, helping travel companies to gain more value by answering queries more easily and more quickly. Amadeus is also working to develop AI agents that will draw on multiple sources when responding to queries, unlocking new levels of insight from across Amadeus’ portfolio.

“As an industry, we’re at an important juncture where the next year of AI development and implementation will shape decades of travel and hospitality. It’s becoming increasingly clear that AI is here to make sense of complexity and support productivity in order to enhance efficiency, return on investment and ultimately increase conversions,” says Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President of Hospitality, Amadeus.

