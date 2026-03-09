Scandic Go Heads to Stavanger

Scandic Hotels Group is continuing to invest in Stavanger with plans to open a new hotel under its Scandic Go brand. The new hotel will be located in a redeveloped building within the centrally positioned Ankerkvartalet complex and will feature 152 rooms. Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2027, with the hotel expected to open in 2028.

The project reflects Scandic’s confidence in Stavanger’s long-term growth and the continued demand for well-located accommodation. The city’s combination of energy-sector activity, cultural offerings, and proximity to nature has helped sustain strong visitor demand, a trend Scandic expects to continue.

Interest in the Scandic Go brand has been strong, driving rapid expansion across the Nordic region. Designed for the modern traveler, Scandic Go focuses on affordability, smart design, and simple self-service solutions, offering a streamlined hotel experience without sacrificing comfort or functionality.

Stavanger already hosts five Scandic hotels, and the addition of a Scandic Go property will broaden the range of accommodation options available in the city. Jens Mathiesen, President & CEO of Scandic Hotels Group, commented, “Stavanger is one of Norway’s strongest economic hubs with great growth potential. Today, we already have several fantastic Scandic hotels in the city, and we’re now broadening our offering by adding a Scandic Go. Our ambition with Scandic Go is to lead the market in the rapidly growing economy segment, which is a clear part of our growth strategy.”

The Stavanger hotel will be developed in cooperation with property owner SVG Property as part of the wider redevelopment of the Ankerkvartalet area. The project also highlights Scandic Go’s flexibility as a concept, particularly its suitability for converting existing buildings into hotels in attractive urban locations.

Design, Sustainability, and Market Outlook

Scandic Go hotels are designed to meet essential guest needs efficiently. In Stavanger, the hotel will offer practical amenities such as laundry facilities and a 24-hour menu. According to Jesper Engman, Chief Development Officer at Scandic Hotels Group, the Norwegian hotel market “is expected to continue to grow, creating excellent opportunities for new investments and expansion, ideally in cooperation with long-term partners such as SVG Property.”

Sustainability remains a core component of the project. As with most Scandic hotels, operations at the new Stavanger property are expected to be certified by the Nordic Swan Ecolabel, the official environmental certification in the Nordic countries. Recycled materials will be prioritized in the interior design, including chairs made from coffee grounds and tabletops produced from recycled textiles.

The Stavanger opening will mark the third Scandic Go hotel in Norway, following previously announced projects in Oslo and Tromsø. It also sits within a broader pipeline of hotel developments across the region, which can be seen alongside other upcoming projects that can be tracked in the THP database.

Scandic Hotels Group currently operates about 280 hotels with approximately 58,000 rooms across more than 130 destinations. With sustainability, accessibility, and scalable hotel concepts at the center of its strategy, the group continues to expand its footprint while adapting to changing traveler preferences across the Nordic market.