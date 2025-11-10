Rixos to develop three Moroccan resorts

Rixos Hotels, a Turkish hotel group, has announced a major expansion into Morocco through a partnership with Groupe Alliances. The $300 million (3 billion dirhams) investment will create three high-end resorts that blend modern amenities with Moroccan architectural excellence.

The agreement covers two resorts in Marrakech and one in Larache, offering a combined total of approximately 950 rooms and 110 villas. Construction is set to start in 2026, with all properties scheduled to open before 2029.

Turkish hospitality, Moroccan inspiration

The first resort in Marrakech will span 26 hectares (about 64 acres) and feature over 400 rooms and 60 villas, elevating the standard for all-inclusive luxury in the Red City. The second, under the Aliée by Rixos brand, will provide 150 rooms and 50 villas with an emphasis on wellness and family-friendly offerings. In Larache, the Rixos Lixus Resort will offer around 400 rooms on the Atlantic coast, positioning the northern city as one of Morocco’s next coastal destinations.

This collaboration blends Turkish hospitality with Moroccan design expertise, advancing Morocco’s goal to grow its high-end tourism sector while generating thousands of new jobs.

Accelerating Morocco’s tourism growth

Morocco’s agreement with Rixos comes at a pivotal time, as the country ramps up infrastructure and tourism investments ahead of hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The deal highlights Morocco’s determination to cement its reputation as a regional leader in upscale tourism and hospitality.

With three new luxury resorts, Morocco demonstrates an ongoing commitment to merging its vibrant heritage with forward-thinking innovation, showing that the future of luxury travel is rooted in authentic and distinctive experiences. These developments not only strengthen Morocco’s premium tourism sector but also position the country for success on the global stage as international visitor numbers continue to rise.