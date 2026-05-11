Hilton to Double Presence in Morocco

Hilton Hotels has committed to substantial growth in Morocco, a north African market that is one of the continent’s most dynamic tourism growth markets.

The company has plans to open 15 new hotels in the country, featuring ten brands from its portfolio. the group’s interest in the destination was underwritten by a recent visit from Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta, who commented: “Morocco is a strategically important market for Hilton, where we plan to more than double our portfolio to 25 hotels in the coming years. With a rich tradition of hospitality and a rapidly growing tourism sector, the country continues to attract increasing numbers of visitors, and we see clear opportunities to expand across both established cities and emerging destinations.”

A New Waldorf Astoria

As a sign of its intentions, Hilton has recently opened its first luxury branded hotel in Morocco. Waldorf Astoria Rabat Sale has just 55 rooms and suites, but is located in a landmark property, the Mohammed VI Tower, which happens to be the country’s tallest building.

There are also plans to bring the Tapestry Collection to the country. Hilton has already signed Tapestry Collection by Hilton Casablanca, a 90 room hotel project that will be ready to open in 2028. Local investment partners will be delivering the property, in the city’s Gauthier district.

Tapestry Collection is also coming to Chefchaouen, known as the Blue City and set in the Rif mountains. Partner Les Résidences Hôtelières du Nord is helping prepare the property for 2028, with features including 100 rooms and a rooftop restaurant.

In the city of Marrakech, Hilton has already signed two properties, both in the city’s Palmeraie district. DoubleTree by Hilton Marrakech La Palmeraie will have 228 rooms, in a resort style property with gardens, pool, and two stylish restaurants. The hotel will also be attractive to groups and be set out to host events, with a ballroom and series of meeting rooms.

And Eden Palm Marrakech will open in 2029 as part of Hilton’s Curio Collection, offering a wellness oriented stay in the Eden Palm Estate in the heart of La Palmeraie. Four AS Invest SARL is partnering on delivery of the 62 room hotel.

Adding Sea And Sand Destinations

Morocco’s coastal towns are also growing their infrastructure to attract holidaymakers seeking sand and sea breaks. Hilton is joining in, and will be opening DoubleTree by Hilton Nador Marina in 2028, a 120 room hotel being developed by Maroc SAS HOL Nador SAS. Also on the way is Hilton Garden Inn Tetouan City Centre, a second property being developed with Les Résidences Hôtelières du Nord. The 97 room property will be ready for guests in 2029.

Casablanca is a hotel development hotspot, with Accor, Marriott and Radisson among international groups actively building or planning new hotels. Hilton is close to opening its luxury LXR Hotels & Resorts Casablanca, which will have 148 rooms, and is also planning Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection properties in the city.