Auberge Adds Safari Experience

Hotel group Auberge Collection has launched a expansion of its business into African safari adventures, aiming to deliver a unique experience via a network of Tanzanian destinations.

Auberge Safari will have no less than nine properties across the country under a single umbrella, promising travellers a seamless safari journey. The luxury lodges and camps can be booked under a single itinerary, making for a unified experience, ideal for those keen on seeing many more animals and ecosystems during their Africa trip. This, the company points, out, sets the Auberge offering apart from those of Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons, who have only a single safari property to visit.

A Safari Experience with Many Options

This comprehensive safari offering has been brought about by combining the portfolios of Legendary Expeditions and Chem Chem Safari. A trip through the country can mix up a classic Serengeti safari with Legendary Expeditions, with a stay at one or more Chem Chem locations. Chem Chem is known for its “slow safari” style, which prioritises the experience of the stay, over a race to chase down and spot animals in the wild.

Lodges are set in a variety of landscapes, including flat grasslands, and rocky outcrops, each located for their great vantage points, delivering the ultimate leisure safari exprerience while having a minimal environmental footprint.

Among options for safari travellers will be the Great Migration, with the chance to enjoy some of the best viewing of elephants in the wild. The initiative will also support the Friedkin Conservation Fund, which has more than 30 years of experience supporting key migration corridors for native animals.

Back in its mainstream luxury hotels business, Auberge Collection continues to drive growth, with a succession of upcoming openings planned. In London, the group is preparing to open Cambridge House, a 102 room luxury hotel that reimagines the famous “In & Out” club on Piccadilly. The property is being redeveloped by the Reuben Brothers.

A few months following, The Knox will open in Dallas, the latest US site for the brand. A 140 room hotel and residences, it will be located on the city’s Katy Trail. And in San Francisco, the Hearst Hotel will join the Auberge Resorts Collection by the year end. A refurbishment of the 150 room property is well advanced, while retaining key elements of the historic property.

A Busy Opening Pipeline

The first half of 2027 will see the continuation of the opening spree, with the launch of Moncayo, a 68 room property on the coast of Puerto Rico. The hotel and residences project is close to the El Yunque National Forest, and the Caribbean’s largest marina. It will then be joined by The Birdsall, in downtown Houston.

In Florida, there will be two openings during the first half of 2027. In South Beach, Miami the Auberge Collection will launch the Shore Club, while further north in Shell Bay, the company will launch the Shell Bay Club and Resort, a resort complete with its own yacht marina and racquet club and championship quality golf course.