9 Hotels, 1,500 Rooms: Marriott’s New Egypt Expansion

Marriott International is expanding again in Egypt. The hotel giant signed a deal with two local developers, Misr Italia Properties and People & Places, to build nine new properties. Together, they will add more than 1,500 rooms and residences across the country’s coast and cities.

The projects will carry some of Marriott’s fancier names, including The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, and Autograph Collection. Most sit along the North Coast and Red Sea, where beach tourism keeps growing. A few will land in Cairo, mixing hotels with branded residences in newer developments.

Shady Hassan, Marriott’s development lead for North Africa, called Egypt a long-term priority for the company, pointing to steady tourism numbers and growing infrastructure. That seems to be a fair read of the market. Egypt has been drawing more international hotel brands as its coastal regions get built out for both tourists and residents who want a beach address with a known name attached.

Where the Hotels Will Go

Here’s a quick rundown of the announced sites:

Ras Al Hekma (North Coast): A 170-room Ritz-Carlton hotel with 268 Ritz-Carlton Residences, plus a separate Autograph Collection hotel with 180 rooms and 250 branded residences.

A 170-room Ritz-Carlton hotel with 268 Ritz-Carlton Residences, plus a separate Autograph Collection hotel with 180 rooms and 250 branded residences. Sphinx City, West Cairo: A Luxury Collection hotel with 180 rooms and 180 residences.

A Luxury Collection hotel with 180 rooms and 180 residences. Ain Sokhna: An 80-room Autograph Collection hotel with 172 branded residences.

An 80-room Autograph Collection hotel with 172 branded residences. East Cairo: A 100-room Autograph Collection hotel at the Garden 8 development.

A 100-room Autograph Collection hotel at the Garden 8 development. New Administrative Capital: Additional projects tied to the Il Bosco development, building on a 2022 deal for Marriott Executive Apartments and Westin Residences.

A Bigger Bet on Egyptian Real Estate

Misr Italia and People & Places aren’t small players. The two developers say they’re putting more than EGP 56.7 billion into their hospitality push, and they expect it to create around 6,000 jobs. They’re aiming for roughly 373,000 tourists a year once everything is finished.

Karim Khaled El Assal, one of the developers’ executives, said the partnership now covers more than 1,800 rooms and residences across their combined portfolio with Marriott. The two companies say they want to reach about 50 hospitality projects by 2037. That’s an ambitious number for any developer, and it will depend heavily on Egypt’s tourism sector holding up over the next decade.

No opening dates have been announced yet for any of the nine properties.