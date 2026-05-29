Relaxing in the countryside with Geberit AquaClean @HimmerLand Resort, Denmark

Himmerland is a Danish peninsula near the Limfjord. HimmerLand – with a capital L – is the name of a resort located in the middle of this peninsula, surrounded by greenery. Encircled by an extensive golf course, it entices guests away from civilization to a deeply peaceful environment.

The resort was founded almost 40 years ago as a charming golf hotel. But today it is much more than that. It is a year-round resort that offers a variety of experiences – from sports activities and gastronomy for families, friends, and couples to business offerings.

A soothing balance

The idyllic surroundings, a spa area, bowling alleys, the golf course, and many other details come together like pieces of a puzzle to create the great HimmerLand experience. One that brings relaxation and adventure into a soothing balance.

Speaking of relaxation and adventure: this can also be found in the bathrooms of the hotel rooms. The wellness environment of the HimmerLand Resort is the ideal place to treat yourself in the bathroom too. Geberit AquaClean shower toilets contribute to a feeling of well-being thanks to maximum hygiene and an invigorating shower spray. And if you’ve never tried it before, you can embark on an adventure here.

Learn more about Geberit AquaClean.