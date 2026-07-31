Geberit AquaClean @Historic Hotel Palais Chotek, Vienna

When the Palais Chotek was first built, the concept of a bathroom as we know it today was unheard of. Even in the finest homes, people often shared a bathroom — or, if they wanted the ultimate luxury, they would have servants bring hot water to their rooms. The Palais Chotek of today feels like an invitation to travel back in time.

Tradition meets modernity

With its reopening as a design hotel, this piece of Viennese urban history has been brought into the present—atmospheric, elegant, and with great attention to detail. Light stone surfaces, warm beige tones, dark wood, floral accents, deep green, and subtle brass touches come together to create an atmosphere that is equally reminiscent of a palace, a salon, an orangery, and an international boutique hotel.

The bathroom as a statement

This blend includes the modern comforts that define luxury today, and this applies to the entire hotel, especially the bathrooms. They form part of the design experience. Clean lines, high-quality surfaces, light marble finishes, dark accents, gold-coloured fixtures and large mirrors all create a calm and elegant atmosphere.

The well-being factor: the shower-toilet

The Geberit AquaClean Alba is installed in the guest rooms, while the suites feature the Geberit AquaClean Mera. This aligns with an increasingly important trend in the upscale hospitality industry, where the bathroom is becoming a personal spa area. Water-based cleansing, intuitive operation, high-quality ceramics, and an understated design provide a little wellness experience whenever you need it.

Learn more about Geberit AquaClean shower toilets.