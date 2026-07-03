Legendary Luxury @Mandarin Oriental Lutetia Hotel, Paris. Enhanced by Geberit AquaClean Mera

Cultural heritage meets artistic luxury

The name ‘Lutetia’, the Roman name for Paris, is emblazoned in large letters on the façade of the Mandarin Oriental Lutetia Hotel, located in the heart of the French capital. The hotel’s name evokes history. So does its heritage. For over 100 years, the Lutetia has welcomed guests and embodied the Parisian way of life, luxury and art. Its guest list reads like a who’s who of the arts and entertainment world, with renowned figures such as the painter Pablo Picasso, the author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, and the actresses Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert having stayed here.

Ultimate comfort with Geberit AquaClean Mera

Even today, this legendary hotel offers everything you could desire. This is true whether you consider wellness, cuisine or its magnificent location with views of the Eiffel Tower. This luxury even extends to the bathrooms, where the hotel has recently replaced its classic toilets with the AquaClean Mera shower toilet. This is a commitment to the utmost comfort and pleasant hygiene.

Learn more about Geberit AquaClean Mera.