Radisson’s four new signings in India

Radisson Hotel Group continues its rapid expansion across India by signing four new Park Inn & Suites by Radisson hotels in Siliguri, Rajkot, Bhuj, and Darbhanga, in collaboration with NILE Hospitality. This strategic move reinforces the Group’s focus on growing its midscale offerings in fast-developing tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The four new signings represent a strong push into markets where demand for quality, globally branded hospitality is rising. “These projects are a testament to our commitment to growing our presence in high-potential and underpenetrated markets across India,” said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group. “With a flexible design model and a focus on essentials that matter, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is ideally suited for emerging hubs like these.”

A look into the four new hotel projects

Each of the four projects has been carefully positioned to serve both regional economic activity and tourism. Highlights include the following:

Rajkot, Gujarat : Located in the heart of the city’s business district, the hotel will offer direct access to industrial hubs and serve corporate travelers and event organizers.

: Located in the heart of the city’s business district, the hotel will offer direct access to industrial hubs and serve corporate travelers and event organizers. Darbhanga, Bihar : Situated near the airport and railway station, this property aims to attract both business guests and religious tourists.

: Situated near the airport and railway station, this property aims to attract both business guests and religious tourists. Bhuj, Gujarat : Proximity to tourist attractions like Aina Mahal and the Rann of Kutch, as well as ports and industrial areas, makes this a versatile option for business and leisure alike.

: Proximity to tourist attractions like Aina Mahal and the Rann of Kutch, as well as ports and industrial areas, makes this a versatile option for business and leisure alike. Siliguri, West Bengal: Known as the gateway to the Northeast, the hotel will appeal to travelers en route to Darjeeling or Sikkim, with banquet spaces and all-day dining.

Vikram Singh Chauhan, Founder and CEO of NILE Hospitality, said, “These cities are witnessing rapid growth, and we’re committed to delivering high-quality hospitality experiences at each location.”

With over 200 hotels in operation and development, Radisson Hotel Group continues to strengthen its leadership in India’s hospitality sector. These hotel project updates reflect Radisson’s strategic direction, offering value-driven flexibility for owners and trusted consistency for guests.