Radisson launches Prize brand in the Nordics

Radisson Hotel Group has launched its style-led brand Prize in the Nordics, with not one but two concurrent hotel openings in the city of Bergen, Norway.

The larger of the two properties, Prize by Radisson Solheimsviken Bergen, has 217 rooms and is around two kilometres outside the city centres. And for those who need to be in the centre of the action, there is an alternative in the form of Prize by Radisson, Xhibition Bergen City. This niche 55 room hotel has been created within the Xhibition shopping centre.

A fresh approach to lifestyle hotels

The midscale lifestyle brand has an uncompromisingly modern look and feel. Interiors are strong on geometric shapes and strong patterns, while guests enjoy an informal service culture. The brand suits implementation equally in new build properties, as in conversions.

The new openings take Radisson to a cluster of five hotels in Bergen, a destination that has strong visitor numbers thanks to its status as a UNESCO World Heritage City. One reason for that is the iconic colourful wooden facades of the old wharf area, Bryggen. Here you’ll find another of the group’s properties, the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel.

Also part of the group’s cluster in Bergen are the Magic Kloverhuset Harbour Hotel, and Magic Hotel Bergen City Center. As members of the Radisson Individuals collection, they offer a more individually styled type of accommodation, while still being part of the Radisson loyalty programme and booking system.

Prize was originally launched as Prizeotel, with the design-forward brand launched in Bremen in 2009, devised by business partners Marco Nussbaum and designer Karim Rashid. Radisson took a 49% stake in the business in 2016, spotting its potential for international growth. It cemented that commitment in 2019, buying the other 51% of the business to give it full control into the future.

It was in 2024 that Radisson decided to rebrand Prizeotel as Prize by Radisson, more closely aligning it with the group. At that point, management indicated it was keen to take the brand much wider internationally, with projects in Ireland, the UK and Poland upcoming.

Building a strong base in Germany

The Prize brand is already making its presence felt in the German market. Eight locations are already open, including Bremen, Bonn, Erfurt and a recent opening in Osnabruck. An additional hotel is planned for Berlin, due to open in 2028, while the same year will see a new build hotel open for Prize in Herbolzheim, with 134 rooms.

The pipeline also includes a project in the Scottish city of Glasgow. There a former Campanile hotel is being substantially remodelled, to create a Prize by Radisson with 163 rooms. Developer Forrest Hotels, which already operates the Radisson RED Glasgow, expected to open the hotel in summer 2026, ahead of the city hosting the Commonwealth Games.