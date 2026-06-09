Queensland Faces a Hotel Shortage

Queensland is facing a shortage of hotel rooms, with few new developments in the pipeline, according to new research analysing development activity in this part of Australia.

The Property Council recently completed the analysis, published in its 2026 Queensland Hotel Market Outlook. It warns that just one hotel opened in the last 12 months, across all of the Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast markets combined. This despite continued growth in demand, which is leading to record occupancy levels at existing hotels, and stronger room rates.

Rising Build Costs Hold up Development

Jess Caire, executive director of Property Council Queensland, issued a warning, telling local media: “The demand is here, the global spotlight is coming, but the rooms are not.” While the region is growing its tourism sector, hotel supply has “stalled completely”.

Her comments were echoed by the research team at consultants CBRE. “Across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast, just one new hotel opened in the past 12 months – the Mondrian in Burleigh Heads,” noted Ally Gibson, head of hotels research. “That tells you everything about the supply problem we face.”

One major issue putting off developers is the rising cost of construction. CBRE reckons costs have risen 40% since 2019, and will rise a further 18% over the next two years.

While the region’s hotel pipeline may have slowed recently, there are new hotels in development, with several due to launch during 2026 and into 2027. The new arrivals will start with the opening of Andaz Gold Coast, a 202 room property scheduled to welcome its first guests in Q3. Set within the lower floors of a 65 storey landmark tower, the hotel overlooks Broadbeach and features a substantial pool deck.

The Queens Wharf development in Brisbane will complete later this year, delivering two new hotels to the city’s market. Rosewood Queens Wharf Brisbane will be a luxury offering with 150 rooms, while Dorsett Hotel Queens Wharf Brisbane will feature 387 rooms.

One group with a presence already in the city is Thailand’s Minor Hotels. In late 2025, it opened Avani Living Queen’s Wharf Residences, with flexible accommodation suited to both short and longer stays in the city. Many of the 225 apartments, which are a mix of one, two and three bed units, enjoy stunning views across Brisbane’s waterfront.

Marriott Plans Gold Coast Openings

Into 2027, and Marriott will be making a major splash in the Gold Coast market. St. Regis Gold Coast Resort will open in the first half of the year, offering 185 rooms set within a 67 storey tower, part of the La Pelago development. Standout features will be the main lobby on the 42nd floor, and a sky bar promising stunning views.

Months later, Marriott’s luxury Ritz Carlton brand will be making its appearance, as Ritz-Carlton, Gold Coast opens. The new hotel will have 152 rooms and suites, along with an outdoor pool on the roof, and a signature restaurant.