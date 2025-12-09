Project of the Week: The Hoxton, Kraków

This week’s featured project is set to become a vibrant new hub of urban life: The Hoxton, Kraków. Scheduled to open in the second half of 2027, The Hoxton will welcome guests to its first hotel in Poland.

The hotel will be located within the former Imperial-Royal Tobacco Factory, part of an 11-building complex where historic structures are being integrated with contemporary architecture. The development is currently under construction and carries a 4-star designation.

Hotel features and design

The Hoxton, Kraków will include 115 guestrooms ranging from 21 to 50 square meters. The design, led by Ennismore Capital, incorporates layered textures, patterns, and colors to create warm, functional spaces. True to the brand’s approach, the lobby will serve as an open, inviting environment accessible to both guests and locals.

Key components include:

All-day dining restaurant and bar

Hox Gallery with rotating exhibitions showcasing local artists

Curated programs of music and cultural events

The Apartment, a suite of private meeting rooms organized around a communal Pantry Kitchen

The hotel will emphasize locality through art, design, retail, and programming.

Location and development context

Dolnych Młynów 10 is positioned near Kraków’s Main Square and adjacent to Szymborska Park. The broader development includes premium apartments, a Lifestyle Zone for residents, a modern food hall, restaurants, and a range of services. Outdoor green courtyards and shared public spaces form part of the master plan.

The architectural concept for the overall site is led by SAO Investments, with the developer, Noho Investment, overseeing construction. The project aims to create a cohesive district by blending preserved industrial buildings with new structures designed to complement the historic fabric.

Rafał Kula, CEO and cofounder of NOHO Investment, said, “NOHO and The Hoxton share a common philosophy—attention to detail, openness, authenticity, and hospitality, which translate into exceptional experiences. This is a partnership where aesthetics and lifestyle go hand in hand with quality and comfort. The Hoxton is a natural complement to Dolne Młyny 10.”