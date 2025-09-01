Project of the Week: The Barker Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott

As our next Project of the Week, we are focusing on The Barker Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott, a new addition set to break ground in late 2025 in Berea, Ohio, and its current completion date is set to be in 2027. Located next to the Cleveland Browns’ CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, the boutique hotel will anchor the team’s growing mixed-use development, District 46.

With its unique amenities and strategic location, The Barker is positioned to serve fans, travelers, and the broader community while advancing a larger vision to transform the area into a vibrant destination. And, if you’re a hotel supplier, this project represents a valuable opportunity to support a high-visibility, lifestyle-focused property backed by trusted partners in hospitality, sports, and development.

A key addition to District 46

The Barker Hotel will serve as a central feature of District 46, a growing development near key destinations including Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and downtown Cleveland. This Marriott-branded Tribute Portfolio property will be developed by DiGeronimo Companies and Crawford Hoying, and it will be co-owned by DiGeronimo and the Haslam Sports Group, which also owns the Cleveland Browns.

The project represents the sixteenth hotel collaboration between Crawford Hoying and Shaner, adding to a portfolio that includes the award-winning AC Hotels in Dublin and Dayton, and the recently opened Hotel Celare in Cincinnati.

Design and amenities

Spanning over 96,000 square feet, The Barker will include the following:

A full-service bar and restaurant

A fully equipped fitness center

Dedicated meeting spaces

Additional guest-focused amenities

Meyers + Associates has been tapped as the architect, with a design approach tailored to Marriott’s lifestyle-focused Tribute Portfolio, a brand known for distinctive, locally inspired hotels like Akron’s BLU-Tique.

“The Barker is consistent with our vision for District 46,” said Vic DiGeronimo Jr., CEO of DiGeronimo Companies. “We thank Haslam Sports Group, Crawford Hoying, Shaner, and Marriott for their partnership in bringing this unique hotel offering to Berea.”

David Jenkins, COO of Haslam Sports Group, emphasized the hotel’s strategic role: “Adding The Barker Hotel as part of District 46 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus will not only help continue to grow Berea and the surrounding areas, but also provide fans with an ideal place to stay right in the backyard of our facility.”

As construction begins in late 2025, The Barker Hotel is set to become a vibrant hub for fans and travelers alike, strengthening Berea’s appeal as a dynamic destination. Supported by leading hospitality and sports partners, this boutique Tribute Portfolio hotel marks a significant milestone in District 46’s ongoing transformation, promising exciting opportunities for both guests and hotel industry experts.