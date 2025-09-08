As our latest Project of the Week, Rosewood Seoul represents a bold addition to South Korea’s luxury hospitality landscape. Construction is already underway on this ultra-luxury hotel by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, which is set to open in 2027 as part of The Parkside Seoul—a transformative development led by Eleven D&C Co., Ltd.

Located beside Yongsan Park on the historic former site of the United Nations Command, the project will establish a new urban landmark, seamlessly integrating luxury hospitality with expansive green space in the heart of the capital.

Architecture that reflects the city

Design for Rosewood Seoul is being led by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the same firm behind Rosewood properties in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Guangzhou. The architecture will mirror Seoul’s distinct urban landscape, blending futuristic forms with subtle nods to local heritage. The interior design, managed by Space Copenhagen, will emphasize a modern, spacious feel across approximately 250 rooms and suites—some of the largest in the city.

The property will include:

Seven food and beverage venues

1,800 square meters of multipurpose event space

Rosewood Explorers, the brand’s culturally themed kids’ club

A 4,500-square-meter Asaya wellness facility featuring: Multiple treatment rooms Hydrotherapy and relaxation areas An indoor pool and luxury saunas A state-of-the-art fitness center An indoor golf facility (because Seoul winters don’t mess around)



A new standard for urban hospitality in Seoul

Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy will shape every aspect of the guest experience, connecting visitors to the rhythm and character of the city. The hotel will aim to be more than a place to sleep; it will be a place to gather, explore, and unwind. For suppliers, it presents a prime opportunity to align with a project focused on design, innovation, and long-term cultural impact.

Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group, said, “Seoul is one of Asia’s most dynamic metropolises known for its innovation while simultaneously honoring its distinctive history and heritage. We look forward to exploring this destination through the Rosewood lens and are thrilled to be working with our partners at Eleven D&C Co. to create an elevated lifestyle experience that will bring attention to Seoul amongst a new generation of ultra-luxury travelers.”

And with all that’s planned, the only thing missing is a time machine to skip the wait until 2027!