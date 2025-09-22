Project of the Week: Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Roatan

This latest Project of the Week article here at THP.News highlights the highly anticipated Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Roatán by Karisma, set to open its doors in 2027. As the newest addition to the Island Reserve Inclusive Collection, this resort from Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts will offer 170 guest rooms inspired by the natural beauty of Roatán—reflecting the surrounding sea, sand, sun, and sky.

Guests can expect signature Margaritaville amenities and access to unique, all-inclusive culinary experiences, such as craft brews at LandShark Brewery, fine dining at JWB Prime Steakhouse, Italian fare at Frank & Lola’s, casual eats at The Boathouse, and vibrant drinks at 5 o’Clock Somewhere.

Comprehensive resort features

Beyond its dining options, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Roatán will feature two resort pools, a dedicated spa facility (St. Somewhere Spa), and a live outdoor music venue. The property is located just steps from Roatán’s renowned beaches and the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef.

Roatán itself, recently recognized as one of Time’s World’s Greatest Places and a “Best of the Best” destination by the 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, continues to build its reputation as an emerging travel hotspot in the Caribbean.

Expanding a signature hospitality brand

This project represents an important step forward for both Margaritaville and Karisma Hotels & Resorts, building on their successful presence in Mexico, Belize, and the Dominican Republic. The Roatán property will complement their growing portfolio of 5-star all-inclusive resorts, combining Karisma’s renowned service and gourmet offerings with Margaritaville’s iconic spirit of laid-back luxury and coastal design.

The Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Roatán is about to give travelers the perfect mix of luxury, local Caribbean vibes, and easy access to the stunning beauty of Honduras’ Bay Islands—setting a whole new standard for all-inclusive resorts in the area.