Project of the Week: Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection Hotel

This week’s Project of the Week here at THP.News heads to Casablanca, where a historic landmark is being brought back into use as the Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection Hotel. The five-star property, currently under construction, is targeting a fourth-quarter 2026 opening with 120 rooms and a design that blends restoration with new-build elements.

A Historic Revival in the City Center

The project centers on the former Lincoln Hotel, a once-prominent establishment that fell into disrepair over several decades. Part of the structure collapsed following a storm in 2009, leaving the site largely unused.

Now, the building is undergoing a detailed renovation led by Realites Group. Originally constructed between 1916 and 1918 by architect Hubert Bride, the hotel is known for its neo-Moorish design and post-Haussmann façade with Moroccan decorative elements. As a listed historic monument, portions of the structure are being preserved and rebuilt as part of the redevelopment. Architect work and interior design are done by OUALALOU + CHOI.

Located along Avenue Mohammed V in the heart of the city’s Art Deco district, the project combines the restored building with a new extension. The expanded complex will include additional hospitality spaces, coworking areas, seminar rooms, and two patios.

Modern Hospitality Meets Local Character

When complete, the hotel will operate under the Radisson Collection flag, offering 120 guest rooms, including standard and superior categories as well as Junior Suites. Interiors are designed to reflect Casablanca’s character through contemporary styling and locally inspired details.

Food and beverages will play a central role. Plans include a restaurant, lounge bar, and patio, alongside a rooftop venue designed to serve as a social anchor. The rooftop will feature a restaurant and bar, a swimming pool, and wellness-focused amenities, combining views of the city with dining and leisure.

Additional guest amenities will include fitness and wellness facilities, while the hotel’s event offering will center on 250 square meters of flexible meeting space. This area can be divided into three rooms and connects directly to an outdoor patio, allowing for a range of event formats.

The Lincoln Casablanca project brings together preservation and new development in a high-profile location, aiming to reintroduce a long-dormant property back into the city’s hospitality landscape while adding modern features expected of an upper-upscale hotel.