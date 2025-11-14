Project of the Week: Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari

Our second Project of the Week is here, and we’re excited to introduce you to an upcoming luxury hotel in South Africa. Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari is currently under construction and set to open in 2026 as the country’s only all-inclusive resort combining beach and safari in one destination.

If you missed our first Project of the Week, you can click here to catch up.

A new all-inclusive on the KwaZulu-Natal coast

Located on 32 hectares (79 acres) of unspoiled coastline just 45 minutes from Durban, the property brings together the Indian Ocean, the bush, and an impressive lineup of activities across 406 rooms, including 342 rooms and 64 suites in its main beachfront site.

Designed by COA Craft of Architecture, who also leads the interior concept alongside Mobius, the resort blends modern lines with colorful African influences. Developer Tongaat Hulett Developments is steering the project, which will carry a 4-star rating and feature a dedicated Exclusive Collection space for guests seeking an elevated stay.

Adventure, wildlife, and a lifestyle feel

True to the Club Med spirit, the resort promises an energetic mix of discovery and downtime. Guests can jump into South Africa’s first Club Med surf school, try paddle tennis, gravel biking, or even the trapeze before cooling off in one of four pools. Families are well covered too, with childcare available from four months to 17 years.

For those looking for wildlife encounters, Mpilo Safari Lodge—set within an 18,000-hectare (roughly 44,480 acres) private reserve—offers the chance to encounter the Big Five in a fully immersive setting. Back at the resort, guests will find multiple dining venues designed to complement the property’s lifestyle-oriented layout.

The year-round destination is conveniently located 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport, making it an easy escape for couples, friends, and families seeking the signature Club Med blend of luxury and a comfortable atmosphere.