Project of the Week: Skald Hotel Akureyri Curio Collection by Hilton

Every week here at THP.News, at least one project takes center stage. This week’s spotlight is on an upcoming Curio Collection hotel from Hilton. Currently under construction in the heart of Akureyri, the Akureyri “Skáld” Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, is set to become one of North Iceland’s most notable new stays. This five-star boutique hotel will feature 70 carefully designed rooms that blend modern comfort with Iceland’s cultural heritage.

The opening is scheduled for Q3 2026, and travelers can already book stays from September 15, 2026, onward. With the addition of this property, Hilton continues to strengthen its footprint in Iceland’s growing luxury travel market.

Design, comfort, and culture

The Skáld Hotel’s design is being led by THG Arkitektar, one of Iceland’s most respected architecture and interior design studios. The plans call for a mix of contemporary Icelandic minimalism and warm, textured interiors inspired by local art and storytelling.

Akureyri Skáld Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton – Rendering © 2025 Hilton

Guests can expect a tranquil lounge and lobby bar, an all-day restaurant with an outdoor courtyard, and an innovative social club concept designed to connect visitors and locals. The hotel is designed to offer both relaxed and social spaces, providing guests with a comfortable setting to unwind or connect with others.

A gateway to the North

Akureyri, often called the “Capital of the North,” has become a major draw for travelers seeking Iceland’s natural wonders. Its proximity to the Diamond Circle and the Arctic Circle makes it a perfect base for whale watching, exploring volcanic landscapes, or catching the Northern Lights.

Nick Smart, Vice President, Development, UK, Ireland & Nordics at Hilton, said, “Iceland is an incredibly popular travel destination, and we are excited to expand our portfolio of properties in Reykjavik, as well as bring the first internationally branded hotel to the Icelandic countryside in Akureyri.”

The Skáld Hotel will join Hilton’s existing four properties in Iceland—including Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel and Iceland Parliament Hotel, both also part of the Curio Collection.

With its blend of cultural depth, modern amenities, and stunning location, the Akureyri Skáld Hotel is set to bring a new level of luxury to North Iceland when it opens in 2026.