Project of the Week: Caravan Court

hotels Texas
Arlington, Texas © Trac Vu / Unsplash
Caravan Court Hotel brings mid-century style and modern comfort to Arlington, opening in 2026 along the city’s Auto Aisle

For this week’s Project of the Week at THP.News, we’re highlighting an upcoming luxury hotel in Arlington, Texas. Already under construction, Caravan Court Hotel is set to bring a touch of mid-century style to the city’s growing hospitality scene. Scheduled to open in Q2 2026, the four-star, 143-room property will mix vintage Americana with modern comfort, offering travelers a contemporary stay that nods to the golden age of road travel.

A modern take on mid-century style

Caravan Court takes inspiration from the art, architecture, and automotive design of the 1960s. The hotel will preserve and feature the iconic Caravan Motor Hotel sign currently on the property, connecting the project’s modern design to its historic roots. Guests will find approximately 5,000 square feet of meeting space, a restaurant serving a mid-century, classic Americana menu, and multiple bars, including a rooftop bar overlooking Division Street and the nearby sports complex, a martini bar, and a poolside bar and restaurant.

Designed around the spirit of the open road

Drawing from the golden era of the automotive industry and the rise of American motel culture, Caravan Court reflects the optimism and adventure once tied to highway travel. Motels of that time emphasized outdoor spaces, exterior corridors, and shared gathering areas—concepts that inspire the hotel’s approach to social and recreational spaces.

Situated along Arlington’s Auto Aisle, the hotel offers convenient access to the city’s entertainment and event destinations, providing a welcoming space for guests attending games, live music festivals, or classic car shows.

Developed by Valencia Group and Division Hotel Management LLC, with design by BOKA Powell, Caravan Court will bring a new hospitality experience to Arlington—rooted in the heritage of American travel and refreshed for the 21st century.

