Project of the Week: Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka

Hilton, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., and TBS Holdings, Inc. earlier this year announced the signing of Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka, part of a large-scale, mixed-use development project directly connected to Tokyo Metro’s Akasaka Station. Scheduled to open in 2028, the property will mark the debut of the Canopy by Hilton brand in Tokyo and the Kanto region, becoming the third Canopy by Hilton in Japan.

Part of Akasaka’s revitalized mixed-use development

The hotel will occupy the 7th to 18th floors of an 18-story building in the west block of the Akasaka 2-Chome and 6-Chome District Development Plan, led by Mitsubishi Estate and TBS. The broader project will combine offices, commercial facilities, theaters, and hotels to create a central hub for business, entertainment, and tourism.

Conveniently connected to Akasaka Station on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line, the building will also offer access to limousine bus services for airport transfers. The lower floors will house theaters and halls, designed to strengthen Akasaka’s position as one of Tokyo’s leading entertainment districts.

Hotel design and amenities

Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka will feature 174 guest rooms, averaging 31 square meters, including 24 suites. The property’s design will reflect Canopy’s signature blend of local style and modern comfort, emphasizing the character and culture of Akasaka.

Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka Guest Room Rendering © 2025 Hilton

Guest facilities will include:

A restaurant and bar

A terrace café with panoramic views of the Akasaka area

A 77-square-meter meeting lounge

A 24-hour fitness room

A collaboration to enhance the Akasaka area

The project highlights a shared vision among Hilton, Mitsubishi Estate, and TBS to enhance the area’s appeal and global presence.

“We are truly honored to announce the signing of Canopy by Hilton Tokyo Akasaka in partnership with Mitsubishi Estate and TBS,” said Joseph Khairallah, Area Vice President, Head of Japan, Korea & Micronesia, Hilton. “By introducing the Canopy by Hilton brand in Tokyo, one of the world’s top destinations, we will be able to cater to the diverse needs of our guests. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Japan and abroad and offering an experience that allows them to fully enjoy the charm of the Akasaka area.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Hilton, one of the world’s leading global brands, as the hotel operator for this mixed-use development aimed at establishing Akasaka as a hub for entertainment that reaches the world,” said Yuji Fujioka, Representative Corporate Executive Officer and Deputy President, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Hilton is a global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 brands across 9,000 properties and more than 1.3 million rooms in 141 countries and territories.