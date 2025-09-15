Project of the Week: AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix CityNorth

As part of THP’s Project of the Week series, we’re highlighting the latest hospitality development from Marriot International and LaPour Partners in North Phoenix: the AC Hotel by Marriott Phoenix CityNorth. The $92 million project recently broke ground within the CityNorth master-planned community, adjacent to Desert Ridge Marketplace and the new Sprouts Farmers Market headquarters.

This new luxury hotel will occupy one half of a dual-branded Marriott property but will stand out on its own as a modern, design-forward destination under the AC Hotels by Marriott brand. With 142 guest rooms, the AC Hotel is aimed at travelers seeking a refined, minimalist experience that combines lifestyle and business.

A hospitality anchor for North Phoenix

The new AC Hotel will be strategically positioned to support the growing needs of the Loop 101 corridor, an area experiencing rapid development and a surge in corporate relocations.

“This groundbreaking marks a major milestone not just for our team and our partners, but for the evolution of Desert Ridge and CityNorth,” said Jeff LaPour, Founder and CEO of LaPour. “We are creating a truly mixed-use hospitality experience that reflects the vibrancy, growth, and innovation happening in this part of Phoenix.”

Hotel features will include:

An AC Lounge with curated food and beverage offerings

Flexible meeting spaces with indoor–outdoor access

A saline pool and outdoor fireplaces

Suite options with balconies

A sundry market, guest laundry, and EV charging stations

The property will also follow GreenKey Certification standards, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable operations and energy efficiency.

Part of a larger vision

AC Hotel CityNorth will sit within the $2 billion CityNorth development, which will ultimately include more than 2 million square feet of office space, 3,400 multifamily units, and 1,000 hotel rooms. The project builds on LaPour’s previous hospitality success, including the AC Hotel by Marriott Biltmore, which opened in 2018 and was later recognized as Marriott Hotel of the Year in 2022.

The design team includes RSP Architects and Studio 11 for interiors, with Whiting-Turner serving as general contractor. Within walking distance to High Street and having seamless access to Loop 101, the AC Hotel is expected to become a key hub for both business and leisure travelers in the North Phoenix market.