Project of the Week: AC Hotel by Marriott Coeur d’Alene

For this week’s Project of the Week here at THP.News, we want to turn your attention to an exciting new hospitality addition set to transform downtown Coeur d’Alene: the AC Hotel Coeur d’Alene by Marriott. Groundwork is already underway for this stylish property, promising to bring fresh energy and expanded lodging options to the city’s core over the next few years.

A new era downtown

Benefiting from a $25 million investment by Bozeman-based Providence Development LLC, AC Hotel Coeur d’Alene is located at 602 E. Sherman, right next to the Parkside Tower. According to Providence’s development manager, Parker Lange, the necessary construction permits are secured and work at the site is well underway. The opening is currently scheduled for early summer 2027.

Originally envisioned as a 131-room development, the hotel has been updated to feature 126 guest rooms. Of those, about 55% will offer king-size beds, and the rest will provide two queen-size beds, ensuring comfortable accommodations for all travelers. The guest experience will be elevated through a variety of premium amenities, many of which take advantage of the hotel’s prime downtown location and scenic vantage points.

Highlights of the AC Hotel Coeur d’Alene

Rooftop bar and boardroom with panoramic views

Outdoor patios overlooking downtown

Fitness center

Onsite guest laundry

Underground parking

Flexible meeting and event spaces

The project is making swift progress, mobilizing resources to meet its ambitious construction timeline.

The hotel’s design is being crafted by Richardson Design Partnership, based in Salt Lake City, with Dick Anderson Construction of Missoula serving as contractor. Engineering expertise is provided by Lake City Engineering, headquartered locally in Coeur d’Alene.

With its modern approach and array of upscale amenities, the AC Hotel Coeur d’Alene by Marriott is positioned to become a signature addition to downtown, ready to welcome both visitors and locals by 2027.