OLTRENERO: Sculpting Stone into Design

With OLTRENERO, Sicilian natural stone transcends its traditional role to become a true medium of interior expression.



Born from the collaboration between Mirage and Nerosicilia, a Sicilian creative studio known for its artistic, experimental approach to lava stone, OLTRENERO brings a bold new dimension to the Atelier Mirage vision. This unique collection combines high-temperature treatments, three-dimensional surfaces, and recycled glass to create sustainable, emotionally resonant cladding solutions.



More than just a product, OLTRENERO is a decorative journey through stone. It explores the material’s malleability—not only focusing on lava stone, but embracing the full spectrum of native Sicilian stones, from Pietra Pece to Comiso and Ragusa stone. Through artisanal processes and refined heat treatments, these stones are reinterpreted to reveal their expressive potential in entirely new ways.



The result? A collection of unprecedented textures and sculptural depth, redefining the relationship between nature, design, and innovation.



OLTRENERO is both a chromatic exploration and a manifesto of Sicilian craftsmanship. Each surface tells a story: of geological memory, of hand-carved details, of light and reflection. Here, stone is not just processed—it is interpreted, becoming an architectural statement that bridges tradition and experimentation.



A standout innovation of the collection is the use of molten recycled glass—sourced from old TV and computer monitors. Through high-temperature, artisanal techniques, this glass fuses with the stone to create glossy reliefs and iridescent effects, transforming post-consumer material into beauty.



It’s a fusion of nature and technology, memory and progress—ushering in a new, responsible paradigm of architectural decoration rooted in sustainability and timeless elegance.