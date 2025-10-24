Nordic Hotels adds Trondheim site

Nordic Hotels & Resorts has revealed plans to add a boutique hotel in Trondheim, Norway to its portfolio.

Villa Nord is expected to open in September 2026, following an extensive renovation. In the heart of Norway’s third largest city, it will offer 51 guest rooms, with a full service including restaurant, bar, cafe and a gym.

A historic destination

For those with an eye on history and tradition, the development of Villa Nord links right back to the creation of Trondheim’s first ever hotel. Local trader Arnt Flengstad opened the original Hotel du Nord in 1837, shifting it to the site of the new, reimagined Hotel Nord in 1839. Looking ahead to 2026, the aim is to make the site once again a beacon for locals and visitors.

Nordic Hotels & Resorts is the collection brand of the much larger Strawberry group, and pulls together some of the best independent hotels in the Nordic region. Currently there are just seven hotels in the exclusive luxury collection, located in the Scandinavian gateway cities of Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm.

Strawberry continues to look for opportunities to grow its wider portfolio across the region. The group operates more than 240 hotels across the Nordic region, under brands including Comfort, Quality, and Clarion, as well as independent properties. In early 2025, Strawberry launched two new brands created in-house. Home Hotels will meet the needs of the business traveller with inclusive meals; while Stopover is a reimagining of the roadside motel.

In summer 2025, Strawberry signed an agreement to convert the 214 room Hamnhotellet hotel on the island of Gotland, to its Quality Hotel brand. Currently operated by Scandic hotels, and owned by local shipping business Gotlandsbolaget, the property will be refurbished ahead of a relaunch under its new name in mid 2026. Remaining under its current ownership, the property will trade via a franchise agreement.

The Swedish island sits a ferry ride away from the mainland, in the Baltic Sea. For Strawberry, adding the hotel is part of a commitment to expand on Gotland, where it already operates the Clarion Hotel Wisby. Together, Strawberry and Gotlandsbolaget are looking at other ways to exploit other tourism assets across the island.

Growing the portfolio with extensions

Strawberry has also been sweating its existing assets, launching two extension projects in 2025. In Helsinki, the historic Hotel Kamp is undergoing a rolling refurbishment, which will continue through to 2026. But an additional 22 rooms and suites, in the nearby Helander House, were opened in May. One of those suites, the Sibelius, even comes with its own sauna and a grand piano.

And in Jonkoping, Strawberry’s Vox Hotel will soon have space for more guests, with the opening of 76 new rooms. The project to grow the hotel to 219 rooms is under way, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2027. The upgrade is being overseen by Strawberry, which has operated the hotel since 2017, and development partners Regio and P&E Fastigheter.