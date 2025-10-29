Nobu plans new hotels in Baku, Montenegro

Hospitality brand Nobu has signed two new projects in central Europe, as it expands its restaurant, hotels and residences portfolio around the world.

The new projects, in Montenegro and Azerbaijan, will be delivered by development partner Sea Breeze as part of larger beachside leisure developments. Each of the joint venture sites will include an 80 room hotel, 100 branded residences, plus a signature Nobu restaurant designed to offer exclusive dining to both hotel guests and local residents and visitors.

Building with a trusted partner

The collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Emin Agalarov, who founded Sea Breeze, and the senior Nobu team, who first worked together over a decade ago. They first opened a restaurant together in 2009, following with a second in 2015.

The Nobu Hotel, Restaurant, and Residences Baku will be developed within the Sea Breeze Resort, taking shape on the Caspian coast. The residences will include five luxurious villas, with all the properties designed around Nobu’s elegant, yet simple themes. At the centre will be the signature restaurant, along with a bar and lounge. And the hotel will feature a full array of amenities including wellness spa, further recreational facilities and plentiful meeting and events spaces.

A similar approach will be deployed in Montenegro, where a Sea Breeze Resort is being developed overlooking the Adriatic sea. The hotel and residences will enjoy private waterfront access.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Nobu to Azerbaijan and to make our return to Montenegro — two stunning destinations that are steeped in culture and natural beauty,” said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. “This partnership with Sea Breeze Resort reflects our commitment to delivering not just one, but two exceptional Nobu projects that embody our vision.” The group previously operated a restaurant in Montenegro, though that closed in 2019.

“This is a new chapter in the development of оur resort city and destination for tourists from all over the world,” said Sea Breeze Resort founder, Emin Agalarov. “My sincere gratitude to our partners for many years of cooperation and trust.”

A growing pipeline

The announcements of the two additional sites builds on a busy period for Nobu Hospitality. The group also just signed a project in the US music hub of Nashville, where a hotel and restaurant will be a part of the broader Oracle campus development. And at the beginning of October 2025, the Nobu Hotel & Restaurant Roma started taking reservations, ahead of its imminent opening. The 117 room hotel has been created by the transformation of the Grand Hotel Via Veneto.

Earlier in 2025, additional sites were announced in Manchester, UK, and in the Polish city of Krakow. The Nobu brand is also joining a growing number of international hotel brands represented in Oman, as it steps up its international tourism offering. And in just a few weeks, a Nobu restaurant will open in Egypt’s Eastown District New Cairo. The adjacent hotel will follow, opening in 2027.