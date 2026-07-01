NH Hotels Makes Its Middle East Debut in Riyadh

Minor Hotels is bringing its NH Hotels & Resorts brand to the Middle East for the first time, with a new property planned for Riyadh’s King Fahad District. The hotel, called NH Riyadh Prime Square Hotel, is scheduled to open in 2030 as part of a larger mixed-use development along King Abdullah Road.

It’s a notable first for the brand. NH Hotels has built its name in Europe and Latin America over the years, but this is its first step into the region. Minor Hotels, which already runs more than 640 properties across 66 countries, is clearly betting that Saudi Arabia’s hospitality market still has plenty of room to grow.

What’s Actually Being Built

The hotel will sit inside Prime Square, a development from local firm Heyazah Real Estate Development. Think retail shops, cafés, and a landscaped plaza wrapped around the hotel itself, with two metro stations nearby for easy access around the city.

The hotel will have 121 rooms and suites, including 80 King Rooms, 25 Deluxe King Rooms, and 16 NH Suites. Guests can expect the usual upscale extras: an all-day restaurant, a specialty dining spot, a rooftop pool bar, a gym, and meeting space for business travelers. Nothing wildly unusual, but solid, dependable amenities aimed at all guests.

Heyazah isn’t new to this kind of project. Founded in 2005, the company has around 621,000 square meters of completed developments in Saudi Arabia, with over a million more square meters currently underway.

Riding the Vision 2030 Wave

This deal fits neatly into Saudi Arabia’s broader push to grow its tourism sector under Vision 2030. Riyadh in particular is expected to see a lot more visitors in the coming years, as the city works to position itself as a business and events hub for the region.

Amir Golbarg, Minor Hotels’ Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa, called Saudi Arabia one of the most compelling hospitality markets globally right now, pointing to the country’s economic growth and rising visitor numbers as reasons for the expansion.

Heyazah’s CEO, Adel Ahmed Al-Saif, framed the partnership as a chance to build something that goes beyond just a hotel, combining hospitality with office and retail space to add to Riyadh’s changing skyline.

With 2030 as the opening target, there’s time to watch how the project—and the wider Riyadh hotel scene—develops.