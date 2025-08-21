New voco hotel coming to Bangkok

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of voco Bangkok Siam, a 350-room new-build hotel set to open in 2029 through a partnership with SCX Corporation Company Limited, a subsidiary of Thailand’s SC Asset Public Company Limited.

Located on Phayathai Road in the heart of Bangkok, the 28-story property will stand opposite Siam Discovery Shopping Center and within walking distance of major retail and lifestyle destinations, including Siam Paragon, Siam Square, MBK Center, and BTS Siam station.

Expanding in Thailand’s capital

voco Bangkok Siam will mark a significant expansion for IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand in a key Asia-Pacific destination. The hotel will feature signature voco elements designed to deliver a relaxed yet high-quality experience, including:

A welcoming, efficient check-in

A locally inspired welcome treat for guests

Well-appointed, comfortable rooms tailored for personal downtime

The hotel’s facilities will include a rooftop pool with skyline views, a restaurant and bar, a gym, and meeting rooms, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Vivek Bhalla, Managing Director, Southeast Asia and Korea at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Thailand continues to enhance its reputation as a world-class destination offering something for everyone. We’re delighted to be working with SCX Corporation Company Limited to bring this fantastic new hotel to the heart of Bangkok in 2029. It’s a city where we have launched many IHG brands to great success, and where we’re set to debut the voco brand later this year.”

IHG currently operates 40 hotels across nine brands in Thailand, with voco Bangkok Siam joining a global pipeline of 102 upcoming voco properties.

A strategic collaboration to meet market growth

Nuttaphong Kunakornwong, CEO of SC Asset Public Company Limited, highlighted Bangkok’s continued appeal, noting its 2024 ranking as the world’s most-visited city with 32.4 million international arrivals.

“In partnership with IHG, voco Bangkok Siam reflects our joint vision for providing exceptional experiences and a high quality of living. We’re confident that voco Bangkok Siam will become a guest favorite when it opens in four years’ time, and we look forward to welcoming guests and visitors from all over the world through its doors.”

Amid strong regional travel and Bangkok’s continued rise as a global tourism and business hub, voco Bangkok Siam is positioned to meet growing demand for premium, centrally located accommodation in Thailand’s capital.