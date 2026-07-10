New Venture Targets Polish Hotels

A new joint venture, Prime Griffin Hotels, has been established to exploit opportunities in the hotel market in Poland.

Two experienced partners have come together for the initiative, convinced that they can see ways to grow a new hospitality platform in the country. Griffin Capital Partners is the investment and development partner, bringing with it more than 20 years of experience in the Polish property market. Primestar is a leading hotel operator across central Europe, looking to expand its influence in another major country market.

Eyeing a Variety of Opportunities

The pair will be looking to source projects across the country’s major hotel markets, including Warsaw, Krakow, Wrocław, Katowice, Łódź, Poznań and Gdańsk. Their sweet spot will be hotels with at least 100 rooms, ideally in the midscale, upscale and luxury market segments.

Options might include acquisition and repositioning, development or conversion, across a range of ownership models which might include leased, managed or hybrid operating structures. The aim is to work with international brand groups including IHG, Hilton and Marriott, while also selecting properties to run under Primestar’s own JUNE brand.

“This partnership brings together highly complementary capabilities,” noted Nebil Senman, managing partner at Griffin. “Primestar’s established hotel operating platform, technology-driven approach and strong brand relationships, alongside Griffin Capital Partners’ local market expertise, experience in building and scaling businesses, and long-standing relationships with international investors and strategic partners.”

He added: “Together, we are building a strong institutional platform for investors, owners and brands seeking access to one of Central and Eastern Europe’s most attractive hospitality markets.” The partners say they already have several deals progressing, and will announce them in the coming months.

The Polish market is growing fast, with consultants counting more that 530 chain hotels in 2026, in a market of over 2,600 properties. International chain market penetration is less than 50% currently. The Top Hotel Projects database tracks more than 70 live hotel construction projects.

A Modest Development Pipeline in Warsaw

In Warsaw, there is a modest pipeline with just four hotels due to open before 2029. The AC by Marriott Port Praski Warsaw will be the first to show up, adding 113 rooms to the city’s inventory from launch in late 2026. Into 2027, and the Canopy by Hilton will open, along with The Cloud One Warsaw, a 362 room hotel that will be part of the Upper One project. Also completing will be a conversion that will deliver a Staycity aparthotel, opening in the second quarter of the year.

In Krakow, three international brands will arrive in the city during 2027. The Hoxton Krakow will inject its style and swagger, and is being created within the former Imperial Royal tobacco factory. Marriott will see two more of its brands represented, with the opening of the 120 room Le Meridien Krakow Royal, and a JW Marriott, being created by converting another of the city’s landmark buildings.