New Hyatt Secrets Resort in Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has just announced plans to expand its all-inclusive footprint in the Dominican Republic with the introduction of Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana, an adults-only, 406-room resort expected to open in 2026. The project will be developed in partnership with GSM Investissements Dominicana S.R.L., the current owner of Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana.

Located on the scenic shores of Macao Beach, the new resort will operate under Hyatt’s Secrets Resorts & Spas brand, part of the company’s Inclusive Collection. The property will feature a range of upscale accommodations, including 111 swim-out suites and 13 panoramic high-level swim-out suites.

Elevated dining and Unlimited-Luxury® amenities

Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana is designed to offer a high-end, all-inclusive experience with extensive dining and leisure options. Highlights will include the following:

Nine unique restaurants, including a farm-to-table concept located in an on-site organic garden

Nine bars serving top-shelf spirits, including a sports bar, cigar lounge, and Coco Café

Exclusive dining venue for Preferred Club guests

24-hour room and concierge service

Three pools: a main pool with beach club ambiance, an activity pool, and a rooftop pool for Preferred Club members

Full access to neighboring Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana’s amenities

Daily entertainment and nightly programming

Convention center with capacity for up to 1,000 guests

With purchasing currently underway for a wide range of operating supplies and equipment, the project also presents opportunities for hospitality vendors looking to align with a globally recognized, high-visibility resort launch.

“We are confident this resort will offer a premier, adults-only experience to perfectly complement Hyatt’s existing brand footprint in the destination, further elevating the appeal of this incredible location and its natural beauty,” said Georges Santa-Maria, Manager of GSM Investissements Dominicana S.R.L.

Hyatt reinforces its Caribbean strategy

The new resort continues Hyatt’s investment in the Dominican Republic, following recent openings in Miches and La Romana. It also supports the company’s broader strategy of growing its Inclusive Collection throughout the Caribbean.

Fernando Fernandez, Vice President of Development at Hyatt, emphasized the strategic importance of the location: “The Dominican Republic continues to be a priority destination for our guests seeking adults-only, all-inclusive luxury experiences. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship with GSM Investissements Dominicana S.R.L. and bring the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand to Macao Beach.”

The opening of Secrets Macao Beach Punta Cana will mark another milestone in Hyatt’s expansion of its luxury all-inclusive offerings in the region. As of June 30, 2025, the company’s portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents.