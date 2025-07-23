Search

Neil Jacobs joins Capella Group

Neil Jacobs © Capella Group
Capella Hotel Group has named Neil Jacobs as Senior Strategic Advisor, supporting its accelerated global growth and ongoing luxury brand expansion

Capella Hotel Group has appointed former Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs as Senior Strategic Advisor to provide counsel as the group continues its growth trajectory.

Jacobs joins Capella Hotel Group at a pivotal time of expansion and global recognition. Since 2020, the company has grown from four properties to ten destinations across its Capella and Patina brands. Notably, Capella Hotels and Resorts has been named the #1 Hotel Brand in the World by Travel + Leisure for three consecutive years (2023–2025).

“As we expand both brands into critical markets like Japan and Europe, our strategic imperative is leveraging this dual-brand architecture—Capella’s cultural immersion and Patina’s experiential innovation—to capture different segments of the luxury market whilst maintaining the intimacy that drives loyalty across both portfolios,” said Jacobs.

Leadership amid growth

Leveraging his extensive hospitality experience, Jacobs will provide strategic guidance to support the brand’s continued evolution. His focus will be on strengthening Capella’s core differentiators, ensuring they remain authentic, relevant, and centered around an exceptional guest experience.

This year saw the opening of Capella Taipei, the group’s first property in Taiwan, with interiors by André Fu inspired by the cultural richness of the Songshan district. In May, Patina Osaka introduced the Patina brand to Japan, with design influences drawn from Osaka Castle and an official launch event held on 11 July. Capella Galaxy Macau is set to open later this year within a major integrated resort complex.

Looking ahead, Capella Kyoto will open in 2026 in the historic Miyagawa-chō district, followed by Capella Florence in 2027, which will mark the brand’s debut in Europe.

