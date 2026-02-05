Search

283 Keys, One Rooftop: Kimpton Arrives in Doha

IHG hotels
Kimpton © IHG
IHG brings its first Kimpton hotel to Doha, featuring boutique luxury, rooftop views, and vibrant dining

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, a 283-key luxury lifestyle hotel set to open in mid-2026. Located in the heart of the capital, the hotel will bring Kimpton’s signature mix of playful design, inventive dining, and warm, human-centered service to Doha.

The property will feature carefully curated guest rooms, suites, and apartments, alongside five distinct dining and lounge venues. A rooftop bar with panoramic city views will crown the hotel, while pet-friendly policies ensure furry companions are welcomed, keeping in line with Kimpton tradition. Designed to be a social hub, the hotel will serve both travelers and locals seeking a lively, experience-rich environment.

A Strategic Addition for Doha

Kimpton Al Rowda Doha is located in a vibrant downtown area, just steps from major commercial hubs, cultural landmarks, and key attractions. Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, emphasized that the property will reimagine a “well-located property into a beacon of boutique luxury, offering the personalized, experience-rich stay that today’s discerning travelers seek.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Jassim Al Thani added that the partnership “aligns with our vision for this landmark property and with Doha’s own trajectory as a leading global destination.  Doha is firmly on the global map for luxury travel and lifestyle.”

Doha itself continues to grow as a global hotspot, combining ancient traditions with avant-garde architecture and modern luxury. Cultural attractions such as the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, combined with major events and its status as an aviation hub, make the city a thriving destination for international visitors.

Kimpton’s Expanding Footprint

This opening marks a significant step in IHG’s luxury and lifestyle strategy in the Middle East. Following the successful launch of Kimpton KAFD in Riyadh, the brand will soon open in Dubai later this year, with Jeddah next on the list. In Qatar, IHG currently operates eight hotels across five brands, including InterContinental, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites.

Related Articles

Projects
hotels Australia

New Avani Wollongong Hotel Project Announced

byMakenzie Huff | 04 Feb 2026 |
Minor Hotels is set to bring its design-led Avani brand to Wollongong in 2027, with a new-build hotel planned to anchor a major mixed-use development...
Read More
Project of the Week
hotel projects Bali

Project of the Week: ELLE Resort & Beach Club

byMakenzie Huff | 03 Feb 2026 |
ELLE Resort & Beach Club is set to bring modern style and beachfront energy to Seminyak, with 170 designer suites opening in 2028...
Read More
Projects
hotel projects India

voco Lucknow Planned for 2029

byMakenzie Huff | 03 Feb 2026 |
IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed an agreement to develop voco Lucknow, a 135-key hotel opening in 2029 in the city’s Ashiyana area...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights