283 Keys, One Rooftop: Kimpton Arrives in Doha

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Kimpton Al Rowda Doha, a 283-key luxury lifestyle hotel set to open in mid-2026. Located in the heart of the capital, the hotel will bring Kimpton’s signature mix of playful design, inventive dining, and warm, human-centered service to Doha.

The property will feature carefully curated guest rooms, suites, and apartments, alongside five distinct dining and lounge venues. A rooftop bar with panoramic city views will crown the hotel, while pet-friendly policies ensure furry companions are welcomed, keeping in line with Kimpton tradition. Designed to be a social hub, the hotel will serve both travelers and locals seeking a lively, experience-rich environment.

A Strategic Addition for Doha

Kimpton Al Rowda Doha is located in a vibrant downtown area, just steps from major commercial hubs, cultural landmarks, and key attractions. Haitham Mattar, Managing Director of IHG Hotels & Resorts – India, Middle East & Africa, emphasized that the property will reimagine a “well-located property into a beacon of boutique luxury, offering the personalized, experience-rich stay that today’s discerning travelers seek.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Jassim Al Thani added that the partnership “aligns with our vision for this landmark property and with Doha’s own trajectory as a leading global destination. Doha is firmly on the global map for luxury travel and lifestyle.”

Doha itself continues to grow as a global hotspot, combining ancient traditions with avant-garde architecture and modern luxury. Cultural attractions such as the Museum of Islamic Art and the National Museum of Qatar, combined with major events and its status as an aviation hub, make the city a thriving destination for international visitors.

This opening marks a significant step in IHG’s luxury and lifestyle strategy in the Middle East. Following the successful launch of Kimpton KAFD in Riyadh, the brand will soon open in Dubai later this year, with Jeddah next on the list. In Qatar, IHG currently operates eight hotels across five brands, including InterContinental, voco, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Staybridge Suites.