Four leaders join Dreamscape Hospitality

Dallas-based Dreamscape Hospitality has expanded its executive and corporate team with four new leaders: Brad Frazier as Vice President of Sales, Kellea Collier as Regional Director of Operations, Amy O’Grady as Director of Treasury and Accounts Payable, and Nicholas Bertling as Digital Marketing Specialist.

Strengthening sales and operational leadership

Frazier joins the company with more than two decades of hospitality sales and leadership experience, including senior roles with TPG Hotels & Resorts, Highgate, and Aimbridge Hospitality. At Dreamscape, he will guide a portfolio of hotels and ownership groups and concentrate on revenue generation, brand partnerships, and overall portfolio performance.

Collier brings nearly 20 years in full-service hotel operations to her new position. Her background includes serving as GM of Delta by Marriott Southlake and leading Sheraton McKinney. She will oversee operational excellence across a regional group of properties.

Expanding financial and digital capabilities

O’Grady steps into the treasury and accounts payable role with experience in cash-flow forecasting, treasury management, and enterprise-level financial controls. She has held leadership posts with TPG Hotels & Resorts, KeyCity Capital, Sam Moon Group, and Southwest Progressive Enterprises.

Bertling joins as Digital Marketing Specialist following roles supporting Hilton and IHG properties, most recently as Manager of Marketing & Digital at Aimbridge Hospitality. He specializes in SEO, paid media, and digital optimization strategies.

“We continue to invest in exceptional talent as we grow, and Brad, Kellea, Amy, and Nicholas each bring unique strengths that will elevate our support of hotel teams and ownership partners,” said Adam Patenaude, President of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Their depth of experience, leadership, and passion for hospitality will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and strengthen our operational excellence across the country.”