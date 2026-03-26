Capella Hires Fasel to Lead Growth

Capella Hotel Group has appointed a new president, as it looks to ramp up global expansion of its luxury brand.

Industry veteran Roland Fasel has been made president, ready to lead Capella as the company plans to double in size over the next few years. He comes on board as the group makes final plans to launch its latest addition to the portfolio, Capella Kyoto, and ramps up at another recent opening in Asia, Capella at Galaxy Macau.

A Highly Experienced Luxury Hotelier

Evan Kwee, the vice chairman of Capella Hotel Group, explained the rationale for bringing Fasel into the role. “Roland brings the rare combination of strategic vision and operational expertise to lead Capella Hotel Group through its next chapter of growth. He has transformed iconic properties by elevating both culture and performance—proving that excellence in luxury hospitality is both an art and a discipline. As we expand globally, we need a leader who can strengthen our competitive position while deepening the culture that differentiates us.”

Fasel joins Capella from Maybourne Group, where he was chief operating officer with responsibility for iconic properties such as Claridges, The Connaught and Berkeley in London. Prior to Maybourne, he was with Aman Resorts as it added properties in destinations including China, Japan and New York. His track record includes bringing on hotels in St Moritz, Mayfair, the USA and southeast Asia.

Capella Hotels consistently achieve the highest levels of luxury excellence, as noted by their growing number of industry accolades. In early 2026, Capella Singapore celebrated 14 years in a row of having a five star rating from the celebrated Forbes Travel Guide. In all, six of the group’s hotels are recognised five star destinations, including Capella hotels in Shanghai, Bangkok, Hanoi, Macau, the Maldives and the Fari Islands.

Alongside its eponymous Capella brand, the group is also growing a second luxury brand, Patina Hotels & Resorts. Brand values include connection, wellbeing and nourishment. Upcoming additions to the chain include Patina Tianjin, which will open its 150 rooms to guests in the Chinese city in autumn of 2026, close to Marco Polo Square. The group has also signed another Chinese destination, Patina Sanya, where a 200 room property will be opening in late 2029.

A Busy Calendar of Openings

For the Capella brand, 2026 is a busy year of expansion. Lands by Capella Sydney has recently opened in Australia, joined shortly by the new Kyoto hotel. Properties under construction include Capella Maldives, a 57 room hotel due to complete in the first half of 2027, plus the group’s contribution to growth in Saudi tourism, Capella Hotel Diriyah Gate.

In China, two hotels are in development. The 190 room Capella Hotel Nanjing will open in early 2027, while Capella Hotel Shenzhen Gemdale is set for completion in late 2028. The brand is also expanding into Europe, with Capella Florence expected to open by the middle of 2027.