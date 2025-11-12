Search

Minor Hotels appoints new Sri Lanka GM

Christoph Dueker © Minor International
Christoph Dueker joins Minor Hotels to lead Anantara Kalutara and Avani Kalutara Resorts, bringing over 20 years of global hospitality experience

Minor Hotels has announced the appointment of Christoph Dueker as Cluster General Manager for Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort, effective September 2025.

With over two decades of international hospitality experience, Christoph brings leadership expertise shaped by roles at Four Seasons, Park Hyatt, Shangri-La, and Marina Bay Sands. His career spans Europe, the Americas, and Asia, marked by a focus on commercial performance, guest-centric design, and meaningful community engagement.

A strategic appointment for Sri Lanka

Nicholas Smith, Vice President Operations – Asia, Minor Hotels, said, “We are delighted to welcome Christoph to this pivotal leadership role in Sri Lanka. His global experience and commitment to thoughtful innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the distinct positioning of our resorts. With a sharpened focus on destination awareness and sustainability, Christoph is well-placed to lead the next phase of growth for our properties in Kalutara.”

Commenting on his new role, Christoph Dueker noted, “I’m truly excited to be in Sri Lanka and to work with the talented teams at Anantara and Avani Kalutara. Both resorts have distinctive personalities: one a peaceful Sir Geoffrey Bawa-inspired luxury sanctuary, the other a vibrant lifestyle beach escape. My focus will be on strengthening their individual character while deepening their connection to this beautiful destination.”

Twin resorts on Sri Lanka’s southwest coast

Located between the Indian Ocean and the Kalu River, Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort together form a distinctive dual-destination retreat. Each property reflects a unique identity while offering complementary guest experiences under Minor Hotels’ ethos of inspired living.

  • Anantara Kalutara Resort: A luxury sanctuary blending Geoffrey Bawa’s architectural vision with contemporary comfort and local charm.
  • Avani Kalutara Resort: A lively beachfront escape designed for families and leisure travelers, offering laid-back elegance and a vibrant island atmosphere.

Both properties showcase the brand’s ongoing commitment to destination-inspired hospitality, combining thoughtful design with authentic Sri Lankan warmth.

Minor Hotels operates a global portfolio of more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences across 59 countries, representing brands including Anantara, Avani, NH, and Tivoli.

