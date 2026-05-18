Mandarin Oriental Munich Names New General Manager

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Barbara Göttling as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Munich. She will take up the position on 1 May 2026, succeeding Marc Epper, and brings more than 20 years of international hospitality experience to the role

International Hospitality Experience

Born in Vienna, Barbara Göttling brings more than 20 years of international experience in luxury hospitality. Before this appointment, she served as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Prague, where she led the hotel’s strategic development and strengthened its position as an international destination with a strong local identity.

During her career, Göttling has held senior leadership positions in Sales, Marketing, and Operations with hotel groups including Hyatt and Accor. Her work focused on operational management, strategy, and guest service. She is also active as a mentor and supports networks and communities that promote women in the hospitality industry.

Focus on Mandarin Oriental, Munich

In her new role, Göttling will oversee the continued strategic development of Mandarin Oriental, Munich. Her priorities will include personalized guest experiences, strengthening connections with the city of Munich, and supporting a service culture focused on mindfulness and precision.

Commenting on her appointment, Göttling said the hotel has played an important role within the Mandarin Oriental Group for almost 25 years and remains one of Germany’s leading hotels. She added that her goal is to continue the hotel’s legacy while maintaining the cultural roots and Asian heritage of the brand. She also highlighted the importance of creating a supportive working environment for employees, saying that valued and motivated colleagues are essential to delivering authentic hospitality for guests.

Located near Maximilianstrasse in Munich’s old town, Mandarin Oriental, Munich mixes modern design with Oriental influences. The hotel offers personalized service and includes restaurants and bars such as Matsuhisa, Munich by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. The property has 48 guestrooms and 25 suites, as well as a rooftop area with views across the city’s historic center.