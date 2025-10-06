Search

Minor appoints Jason Kruse as GM of Anantara Maldives Complex

Minor hotels
Jason Kruse © Minor International
Jason Kruse joins Minor Hotels to lead three Maldives resorts, leveraging two decades of expertise in resort operations and luxury hospitality

Minor Hotels has appointed Jason Kruse as Complex General Manager for three of its flagship Maldivian resorts: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, and Naladhu Private Island Maldives.

Experienced leadership in the Maldives

With more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality across the Asia-Pacific region, Jason Kruse brings extensive expertise in resort operations, pre-opening management, and turnaround strategy. His leadership background includes senior positions at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences, Kurumba Maldives, and JA Manafaru, where he gained deep insight into Maldivian market dynamics and guest expectations.

Throughout his career, Jason has helped resorts strengthen brand alignment, enhance guest satisfaction, and achieve lasting commercial results. He has also held key management roles at beachfront and island resorts in Fiji, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia, often leading pre-opening and transformation projects.

Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Operations for Asia at Minor Hotels, said Jason’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to operational excellence. “Jason’s extensive experience in resort operations, combined with his deep understanding of the Maldivian market, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead this iconic portfolio. We are confident he will continue to build on the strengths of each property while driving innovation, guest satisfaction, and commercial success across the cluster.”

Overseeing three distinct island experiences

In his new role, Jason will lead the strategic direction and day-to-day management of the three distinct Anantara properties:

  • Anantara Veli Maldives Resort: a serene, adults-only retreat designed for privacy and relaxation.
  • Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort: a family-friendly destination offering spacious villas and recreational activities.
  • Naladhu Private Island Maldives: an exclusive enclave focused on complete seclusion and personalized service.

Together, the resorts highlight Minor Hotels’ approach to combining meaningful luxury with authentic local experiences while celebrating the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Jason shared his enthusiasm for the new role, noting, “It’s a privilege to join Minor Hotels and lead this iconic trio of resorts in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations. I look forward to working with our exceptional team to craft meaningful experiences that celebrate the natural beauty, culture, and spirit of the Maldives.”

Minor Hotels operates more than 640 hotels, resorts, and branded residences in 59 countries under brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay.

