Marriott to Add Nearly 1,900 Keys in Vietnam

Marriott International has signed a multi-property agreement with Masterise Group to open four hotels and one branded residence in Vietnam, adding nearly 1,900 keys to its national portfolio. The projects will introduce luxury, premium, and select-service brands across major urban, economic, and leisure destinations, with openings planned in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and the Can Gio coastal area.

New Luxury and Coastal Retreats

Two flagship developments are set for Ho Chi Minh City. In District One, The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon will mark the brand’s debut in the city. The project is planned to include a 231-room hotel alongside a separate tower with 420 branded residences, bringing the brand’s cultural, culinary, and wellness focus to the city’s commercial center.

South of the city, a dual-branded eco-resort complex is planned in Can Gio as part of the 2,870-hectare Can Gio Coastal Urban Tourism Area. The JW Marriott Hotel Saigon Can Gio and Four Points by Sheraton Saigon, Can Gio will together offer 780 keys across rooms, suites, family accommodations, and apartment-style units. The development is expected to include 1,800 square meters of meeting space, multiple dining venues, outdoor pools, recreation zones, and the Spa by JW. The destination is positioned as an ecotourism hub, supported by future expressway and bridge links connecting Can Gio with Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh International Airport.

Hanoi: A First for the Capital

In Hanoi, Co Loa Marriott Hotel will introduce the Marriott Hotels brand to the city. Located next to the National Exhibition & Convention Center, about 13 kilometers from downtown, the 494-key hotel is currently under construction. Plans include four dining venues, an outdoor pool, spa, fitness center, and 3,000 square meters of connected event space, with an emphasis on Vietnamese culture and large-scale meetings.

The agreement was signed by Gautam Bhandari of Marriott International and Nelly Phuong Ta of Masterise Group, aligning with the 2025 launch of Masterise Hospitality & Entertainment. As of Q3 2025, Marriott operates 29 properties across Vietnam, with more than 30 additional hotels in the pipeline. Masterise Group continues to expand beyond real estate into hospitality and national infrastructure projects, supporting long-term urban connectivity and tourism growth.