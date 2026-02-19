Spain’s Hotel Pipeline: 4- and 5-Star Hotels Under Construction

Spain’s hotel development pipeline remains active, with new builds, extensions and heritage conversions progressing across major cities and resort destinations. Activity in both the 4- and 5-star segments reflects continued confidence in the country’s tourism and business travel markets.

Drawing on data from the THP hotel project database, the following projects highlight part of a much broader pipeline of upscale and luxury hotels under development in Spain.

Prominent 4-Star Hotel Developments

(Valladolid, Castilla y León): Scheduled to open in 2026, this 80-room new-build hotel will mark IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first entry into the Valladolid market. Located close to the city’s nightlife, dining and cultural attractions, the project is being developed with Proyectos Inmobiliarios Rusell S.L and will be managed by Continuum Hotel Services. Hotel Poseidon Playa – Extension (Benidorm, Comunidad Valenciana): Targeted for completion in 2027, the extension and upgrade will reposition the property as a superior 4-star hotel. Plans include additional guest rooms and a new tower, increasing total room count to 287 rooms. The project is designed by Carlos Teba Martin and Gemma Devesa Gasco, with management by Hoteles Poseidon.

Luxurious 5-Star Hotels Under Construction

(Madrid): Expected to open in 2027, this 154-room property will be created through the conversion of Madrid’s historic Generali Building. The hotel will include a rooftop bar and restaurant with panoramic city views, along with premium retail space at ground level. The project is owned by Generali Real Estate and designed by Estudio Lamela Arquitectos. Kimpton Convento de San Agustín (Andalucia): Scheduled for 2028, this 82-room luxury hotel will transform the historic Convento de San Agustín into a 5-star property. The development includes restoration and integration of preserved archaeological remains. The project is being developed by Convento de San Agustín SL, designed by Cruz y Ortiz Arquitectos, managed by Sophos Hotels and will operate under the Kimpton brand of IHG.

What Lies Ahead in 2026 and Beyond

Spain’s hotel pipeline combines urban projects with resort expansions, alongside conversions of historic buildings. Upcoming openings will increase room supply while introducing new brands and upgraded facilities across key destinations.

For suppliers and industry stakeholders, these developments offer early engagement opportunities with owners, developers and operators. The projects highlighted here represent a snapshot of wider activity tracked within the THP database, as Spain’s upscale and luxury segments continue to advance.