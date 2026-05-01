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Frasers House, A Luxury Collection Hotel | Singapore

A heritage hotel begins a major transformation, combining careful restoration with modern upgrades
hotel pipeline Singapore

This development is among the many projects we track across Singapore in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

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