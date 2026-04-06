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Mandarin Oriental Old Cataract Aswan | Egypt

Discover the reimagined Mandarin Oriental Old Cataract in Aswan
hotel pipeline Egypt

This development is among the many projects we track across Africa in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

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