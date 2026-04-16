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Hotel Raphael | France

A careful transformation aims to balance historic character with a refreshed guest experience in one of Paris’s most refined districts
hotel pipeline France

This development is among the many projects we track across France in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

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