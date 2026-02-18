Search

Hotel Stadt Rom | Germany

Take a look inside the carefully planned rebuilding of Hotel Stadt Rom, restoring a historic Baroque structure with construction projected to start next year
hotel pipeline Germany

This development is among the many projects we track across Europe in our hotel project database, featuring essential information on timelines, stakeholders and specifications, from early planning through construction.

Related Articles

Editor's Pick
hotel projects Germany

Metelener Heide Resort | Germany

byMakenzie Huff | 12 Feb 2026 |
Inside a new wellness resort currently under development on a nearly 6,000-square-meter site in Germany...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights