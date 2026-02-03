Project of the Week: ELLE Resort & Beach Club

ELLE Resort & Beach Club is this week’s Project of the Week, marking one of Bali’s most anticipated hospitality ventures. Scheduled to open in 2028, the new-build, 4-star resort is currently in the planning phase, with developers promising a fusion of contemporary design, leisure experiences, and coastal culture on Seminyak’s iconic beachfront.

A New Landmark in Seminyak

Developed by Geonet Developments International and operated by Cross Hotels & Resorts in partnership with Flight Centre, ELLE Resort & Beach Club will feature 170 designer suites, a signature beachfront club, and an integrated lifestyle experience that combines relaxation and entertainment.

The resort’s design draws inspiration from the global ELLE brand, known for its modern style and connection to contemporary culture. Guests can expect a collection of modern suites, open social spaces, and a world-class beach club that captures the vibrancy of Bali’s cosmopolitan energy. The property is described as a destination where “effortless luxury meets tropical vitality.”

Lifestyle and Experience at the Core

Planned facilities include a signature restaurant and café, expansive swimming pools, wellness and yoga center, state-of-the-art gym, children’s playground, and beachside event and wedding venues.

For Cross Hotels & Resorts, which manages six distinct brands—Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Cross Collection, and Kaura—the addition of ELLE Resort & Beach Club underscores its strategy to grow distinctive lifestyle properties across Southeast Asia. The company says the resort represents its ongoing commitment to pairing thoughtful design and operational excellence with the evolving expectations of modern travelers.

As design work and planning progress, anticipation is already building for ELLE Resort & Beach Club’s arrival on Seminyak Beach—positioned to become a new benchmark in Bali’s ever-evolving hospitality landscape.