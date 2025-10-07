Native by NUMA launches in Europe

NUMA Group has announced the launch of Native by Numa, a premium lifestyle hospitality brand designed to deliver high-touch service, locally-inspired experiences, and boutique luxury across Europe. The launch follows NUMA’s acquisition and integration of Native Places in the UK and marks the start of a multi-brand strategy to accelerate pan-European growth.

Expansion targets

Building on a portfolio of 10,000 signed and live units in 42 cities across 15 countries, NUMA Group aims to position Native by Numa in key urban gateway destinations including Rome, Paris, Zurich, Nice, Naples, Dublin, Athens, and Vienna. The focus is on acquiring distinctive properties in prime cultural districts, with 80–300 units per property, that offer both unique character and strong investor appeal.

Key points of the expansion strategy:

Target central, culturally rich neighborhoods in major European cities.

Pair premium, design-led hospitality with NUMA’s tech-driven operating model.

Drive operational efficiency through automation of up to 90% of guest journey and backend processes.

Deliver industry-leading GOP margins of 55–60% for real estate partners.

Native by Numa – Glasgow © NUMA Group

Brand positioning

While the core NUMA brand will continue to provide tech-enabled convenience and stylish accommodations for modern travelers, Native by Numa caters to guests seeking personalized, localized experiences combined with boutique luxury. Each property embraces the individuality of its building and neighborhood, with curated events and partnerships that celebrate local culture.

Christian Gaiser, CEO of NUMA Group SE, said, “The launch of our multi-brand strategy, with ‘Native by Numa’ as our new premium offering, marks a pivotal moment for NUMA Group. It reflects our deep understanding of the evolving needs of the modern traveler. We are proving that it’s possible to merge world-class, high-touch service and unique, authentic experiences with the power and efficiency of a proprietary technology platform.”

Olivia Immesi, CEO of Native Places, added, “The launch of Native by Numa across Europe is a testament to the power of combining authentic, high-touch hospitality with smart, scalable technology. We have always been dedicated to creating spaces with soul that are rooted in their local neighborhoods.”

Native by Numa already operates 20 properties and has 1,000 signed units in five UK cities, with its first Spanish property confirmed through a repeat partner. Together with NUMA’s technology platform, the brand seeks to define their own version of boutique hospitality—”tech-enabled, design-forward, and deeply human.”