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Nammos and Smokva Bay to Open Montenegro Resort by 2029

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Created by Pranav Arora for THP.News © THP
Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay announce Nammos Resort Montenegro, a luxury hotel and residences project on the Budva Riviera, opening 2029

Nammos Hotels & Resorts and Smokva Bay have announced a partnership to develop Nammos Resort Montenegro, a luxury lifestyle destination at Smokva Bay on Montenegro’s Budva Riviera. The project will combine a hotel with branded residences, dining, and retail and wellness facilities. The resort is scheduled to open in 2029.

The development will total 117 keys, made up of 47 hotel suites, 61 branded residences, and 9 branded villas. Smokva Bay sits ten minutes from the island of Sveti Stefan, on Montenegro’s Adriatic coast.

The residences are designed around Mediterranean and Cycladic architectural traditions, using sculpted forms and natural materials. The design connects indoor and outdoor living spaces and is built to work with the surrounding coastal landscape. At the center of the site, Nammos Village will house retail, art, and wellbeing spaces alongside the resort.

Dining and Amenities

The resort will operate four food and beverage venues. These include the flagship Nammos Restaurant, an all-day dining concept called Nalu, a bar called Ilios Lounge, and a rooftop pool bar. Guests will also have access to a spa, fitness facilities, swimming pools, private dining venues, family experiences, and beachfront amenities, along with hiking and mountain biking trails on the surrounding terrain.

Nammos Hotels & Resorts is giving an early preview of the brand in Montenegro before the resort opens. Nammos Restaurant is running a pop-up at Sveti Stefan throughout the 2026 season, offering al fresco dining ahead of the 2029 opening of Nammos Resort Montenegro.

Carolyn Turnbull, CEO of Nammos Hotels & Resorts, said, “This collaboration marks an important milestone in the international growth of Nammos Hotels & Resorts. Together with Smokva Bay, we are bringing the complete Nammos lifestyle to Montenegro through exceptional hospitality, branded residences, world-class dining, wellness, and curated experiences that celebrate the very best of Mediterranean living.”

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