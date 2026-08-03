Aleph Adds Pakistan Hotel to Its Portfolio

Specialist hotel operator Aleph Hospitality has added another country market to its roster, signing a contract to manage the upcoming Crowne Plaza Multan in Pakistan.

The 200 room hotel is set to open in 2028 in Multan, a city in the Punjab region that is a major cultural, religious and economic hub. It is a city with a population of more than 2.2 million, but as of yet there are precious few internationally branded hotels in the city. The new hotel will be part of Serene Tower, a high-end mixed-use development with amenities including a helipad, and nearby PGA standard golf course.

Setting New Standards in Pakistan

Aleph has signed a management agreement with Serene Tower PVT, and will be involved as the hotel is completed, supporting its opening as well as ongoing operations.

Bani Haddad, who founded Aleph Hospitality to set new standards of hotel management across the Middle East and Africa, points out that here is a market with strong fundamental demand drivers. “Over the next five years, the travel and tourism sector in Pakistan is set to grow by 11% CAGR, reaching USD 8.3 billion, with a naturally increasing demand for quality hospitality products such as the Crowne Plaza Multan.”

“Our agreement with Serene Tower PVT …aligns with Aleph Hospitality’s strategic growth agenda, partnering with visionary owners in markets with strong tourism momentum.”

Aleph’s portfolio continues to grow across its key regions of operation, where it now manages over 50 hotels, with commitments to launch over 30 more in the coming months and years. It has set an internal target of growing those numbers to a total of 100, by no later than 2029, remaining brand agnostic and working with all the major international hotel groups, and a wide variety of landlords and asset owners.

Recent signings include agreeing a branding deal with Marriott, for the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Having managed the 338 room property for a little over a year, Aleph worked with the hotel’s owner to select a suitable international brand to support the property’s future, as a Four Points by Sheraton.

A Third Hotel Signed in Rwanda

In Rwanda, the company has recently signed its third hotel, putting the Best Western Premier – Royal Golf View into its pipeline. The hotel in Kigali will open in summer 2027, with a mix of 60 hotel rooms, and 41 branded residences. This is another high growth market, with experts predicting strong tourism growth.

Other pipeline properties for Aleph across Africa include the Four Points by Sheraton Monrovia, and Le Meridien Zanzibar Resort. And across Saudi Arabia, it is preparing to launch the Tapestry Collection by Hilton Dammam, Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra and Hotel Indigo Abha.