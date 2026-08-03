Search

Aleph Adds Pakistan Hotel to Its Portfolio

Crowne Plaza Multan © Aleph Hospitality
Third party operator Aleph Hospitality has signed its first hotel in Pakistan, which will be a Crowne Plaza in Multan

Specialist hotel operator Aleph Hospitality has added another country market to its roster, signing a contract to manage the upcoming Crowne Plaza Multan in Pakistan.

The 200 room hotel is set to open in 2028 in Multan, a city in the Punjab region that is a major cultural, religious and economic hub. It is a city with a population of more than 2.2 million, but as of yet there are precious few internationally branded hotels in the city. The new hotel will be part of Serene Tower, a high-end mixed-use development with amenities including a helipad, and nearby PGA standard golf course.

Setting New Standards in Pakistan

Aleph has signed a management agreement with Serene Tower PVT, and will be involved as the hotel is completed, supporting its opening as well as ongoing operations.

Bani Haddad, who founded Aleph Hospitality to set new standards of hotel management across the Middle East and Africa, points out that here is a market with strong fundamental demand drivers. “Over the next five years, the travel and tourism sector in Pakistan is set to grow by 11% CAGR, reaching USD 8.3 billion, with a naturally increasing demand for quality hospitality products such as the Crowne Plaza Multan.”

“Our agreement with Serene Tower PVT …aligns with Aleph Hospitality’s strategic growth agenda, partnering with visionary owners in markets with strong tourism momentum.”

Aleph’s portfolio continues to grow across its key regions of operation, where it now manages over 50 hotels, with commitments to launch over 30 more in the coming months and years. It has set an internal target of growing those numbers to a total of 100, by no later than 2029, remaining brand agnostic and working with all the major international hotel groups, and a wide variety of landlords and asset owners.

Recent signings include agreeing a branding deal with Marriott, for the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Having managed the 338 room property for a little over a year, Aleph worked with the hotel’s owner to select a suitable international brand to support the property’s future, as a Four Points by Sheraton.

A Third Hotel Signed in Rwanda

In Rwanda, the company has recently signed its third hotel, putting the Best Western Premier – Royal Golf View into its pipeline. The hotel in Kigali will open in summer 2027, with a mix of 60 hotel rooms, and 41 branded residences. This is another high growth market, with experts predicting strong tourism growth.

Other pipeline properties for Aleph across Africa include the Four Points by Sheraton Monrovia, and Le Meridien Zanzibar Resort. And across Saudi Arabia, it is preparing to launch the Tapestry Collection by Hilton Dammam, Sheraton Al Khobar Al Hamra and Hotel Indigo Abha.

Related Articles

Projects
hotels Austria

NH Collection Innsbruck: 120 Rooms, 2029

byMakenzie Huff | 31 Jul 2026 |
Minor Hotels brings NH Collection to Innsbruck, Austria, adding a fourth city to its portfolio alongside Vienna, Salzburg and Graz...
Read More
Refurbishments
Hard Rock Hotels

Two Hard Rock Resorts Renovate, Reopen 2026

byMakenzie Huff | 30 Jul 2026 |
Two of Hard Rock's flagship Mexico resorts are getting full makeovers, with reopening set for December 2026...
Read More
Project of the Week
Ulusaba Safari Lodge

Project of the Week: Ulusaba Safari Lodge

byMakenzie Huff | 29 Jul 2026 |
Ulusaba's Rock Lodge and Safari Lodge closed in January 2026 for a full redesign by Luxury Frontiers and Orbic, with a 20-suite reopening planned for 2027...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights